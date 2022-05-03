A few things need to be stipulated before reading this article or listening to today's episode of The Midnight Sentinel. Call them filters for the sake of time because I don't want to spin my wheels trying to convince people there are conspiracies afoot. First, if you do not believe there is some sort of globalist elite cabal, or possible multiple versions independent of each other, that have as their primary goals the destruction of western society and capitalism as we know it in order to usher in The Great Reset, then this post isn't for you.

Second, this New World Order is led by some of the world's most esteemed "philanthropists" and promoters of "humanitarian" causes such as Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, George Soros, and Barack Obama. If you think that's all just a bunch of garbage, then this post isn't for you.

Lastly, if you do not recognize that the financing and corporate pressure for The Great Reset stem from several asset management firms, corporate juggernauts, and non-government organizations, then this post is just going to be a waste of time. The likes of BlackRock, Vanguard, Disney, and the World Economic Forum are each playing their roles in ushering in a Neo-Marxist future that quashes national sovereignty, individual freedoms, and Biblical worldviews. If this all sounds like crazy tinfoil hat stuff to you, then there's a Fox News or CNN broadcast waiting for you on the television.

With that out of the way, I want to focus this particular post on BlackRock and Vanguard. There are other asset management firms that are participating in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) policy building, but BlackRock and Vanguard have emerged as the primaries. Combined, they manage over $10 trillion. They have their hands in pretty much every crucial industry from energy, food production, real estate, communications, and transportation. In other words, they influence or outright control just about everything you need to live in today's world.

People need to understand how much money they control. If you were to start at year 1 AD and spend half-a-million dollars every HOUR until today, you still would not have spent $10 trillion. That's how much money and power these two financial institutions control. It should be crystal clear to everyone that if they wanted to get away with an evil plan that requires vast resources to accomplish, they have access to everything they need.

There are three things we must start doing immediately if you aren't already. Fighting such a globalist cabal is nothing like fighting corrupt politicians or even an entire government. The New World Order works mostly in the shadows even as we see so much of what they're doing coming out into the open. They seem to be practically untouchable, which can discourage patriots.

But there's no reason to be discouraged. Those of us who have read the Bible know how the story ends. To that end, here are the three things I recommended in today's episode:

Pray: Many people around us laugh at the idea that thoughts and prayers are important. The reality is that prayer is crucial, especially when fighting those whose power is far beyond our own. Just as Daniel from the Old Testament often did, we need to pray incessantly for God to save our nation and our families.

Spread the Word: As long as the vast majority of Americans have barely heard of BlackRock, Vanguard, Klaus Schwab, or The Great Reset agenda, we will never be able to overcome them. It will take spreading the knowledge that we have through shows like this as well as others who are telling the truth. People like Mike Adams and his team at Natural News as well as people like Glenn Beck and his team are doing what they can to get the truth out there. We need your help.

Prepare: If you aren't prepping yet, start. Generally when our nation faces massive foes, the best course of action is to band together and work to protect both nation and our own families. For the first time in my lifetime, I'm recommending prepping ourselves as families and individuals in case it's our nation itself that turns against us.

In segments two and three of today's episode, I replayed a show from The Late Prepper that explained the food plan my family is using. Here's that original article:

New Prepper Food Planning 101

After speaking to pretty much every major long-term food storage company out there over the past four or five months, the trends are crystal clear. "Prepping" is becoming much more popular in America. The stigma that was manufactured by corporate media and "intellectuals" has been lifted thanks to a series of events over the past couple of years that have made many Americans very uncertain about the future.

Uncertainty can breed one of two things: panic or preparedness. The former will start manifesting in the coming months as so many people will suddenly realize things are not going to get better and chaos is about to take hold. Those who fall in the latter category will be as ready as they can be so they can avoid government breadlines and the anarchy that comes when store shelves are empty.

See Venezuela for a glimpse into our potential future.

When my family decided to start getting prepared last year, we made a lot of mistakes in the beginning. I had too much of some things and not enough of others. I didn't spend my limited funds the best way possible. Most importantly, I didn't have a proper plan in place. We've recovered, but I wanted to offer some advice based on our experience to our readers and listeners at The Late Prepper. I also strongly encourage those with insights or more experience to help out by posting comments below.

The information that I'm posting and that I discussed on the podcast is based on a few assumptions. First, this is a bug-in plan, not a bug-out plan. You should DEFINITELY have a plan ready and practiced for such a situation in which you have to leave your home for extended periods, possibly forever. I'll cover that in the future, but for now I want to focus on bugging in.

The second assumption in this plan is that it's ONLY about food. You will need a plan for water, defense, medical, and other emergencies that will arise in a crap-hits-the-fan scenario, but for today I'm only focused on food itself.

Third, we're assuming a common living scenario. An individual who's living off-grid on 500 acres in Montana would plan very differently from a family in a middle-class suburban home outside of Dallas. That type of plan, which is what I'll be describing below, is based on average levels of living and storage space, a backyard or patio of some sort, and limited ability to hunt locally for food.

The final assumption is that there will be no access to any food other than what's given out in the breadlines. In other words, this plan is geared around an economic or societal collapse. It may not be that bad, but I'd rather my family be prepared for a full collapse. If it's just a reversible downturn or temporary food shortage, great! Our plan is designed for having no access to food other than what we store. Let's begin...

Five Types of Food

Before I get into the five ways we separate out our foods, I should warn the more experienced preppers that this is a hybrid approach. I've combined different styles of prepping from multiple sources of information, so some of this will be very familiar and others may seem odd. We chose this method of separating our food based on two desires. First, we obviously want to survive. Second, we want to be able to eat fairly well. If there's one knock I have against many of the food plans in circulation today, it's that they really focus on the former and not the latter. I wouldn't sacrifice survivability for the sake of having a good variety of flavors, but it's definitely possible to have both.

With that said, here are the five types of food we are storing:

Early Stage Perishables (Short Term Food, Months 0-2)

This is what's in your pantry and refrigerator. It's the food you're eating every day already. Most families have about two weeks worth of food. I strongly recommend bumping that up to at least two months. Obviously, you can't effectively store away two months of every perishable item since, well, they're perishable. My family's goal is to never have to open up any of the longer-lasting food until the short-term perishables are used up.

When the crap hits the fan, we're going to eat the most spoilable items first. Anything in the refrigerator or pantry that will go bad in days or a few weeks like milk, bread, eggs, non-frozen meats, fresh fruits, and fresh vegetables will all be eaten first.

Middle Stage Perishables (Medium Term Food, Months 2-36)

This is the food that will stay edible for a while but not necessarily long-term.

Canned Soups, Sauces, Meals

Unsealed Pasta

Canned Meat

Shelf-Stable Meals

Sprouts (Short-term once they're sprouted but stable until then)

Self-Canned Foods

Oils

Frozen Foods

Dehydrated Foods That Are Vacuum-Sealed (we dehydrate and vacuum-seal fruits and vegetables every day)

Long Haul Food (Long-Term Food Beyond Month 36)

Food that can last for more than five years is perfect for long-term storage. The goal is to never really have to open up any until all of your short- and mid-term has been exhausted. These foods MUST be properly packaged and stored - oxygen absorbers in mylar bags or sealed cans.

Freeze Dried Food

Powdered Eggs, Milk, Butter

Honey and Maple Syrup (standard storage is fine as long as it's away from the open air, moisture, high or low temperatures, light, and critters)

Some Shelf-Stable Foods Can Fall Into This Category - Know Your Dates

Sustainable Food

These are the foods that keep on giving. Cows for milk would be great, but it's not very easy to keep cows.

Garden

Grow Bags

Indoor Plants and Microgreens

Chickens

All-Stage Staples

These are the foods you can store a lot of that will be available from the beginning of crap hitting the fan all the way to the end. And by a lot, I mean A LOT. I'd like to have literally a ton of this food stored away before the crap hits the fan.

Rice

Wheat Berries (long-term) and Flour (short- to mid-term)

Beans, Peas, Lentils

Drink Mixes

Rolled Oats

Conclusion

You CAN do this. Get as much as you can over time, but don't dilly-dally. You'll be fine. Keep praying and keep working towards securing your family's food security. We don't know how long the upcoming collapse will last.