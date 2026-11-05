JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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Larry Tweten's avatar
Larry Tweten
8h

Thune is the essence of the bought blackmailed and leader of the uniparty who’ve been trapped along with their billionaire corporations who are minions of the WEF WHO NWO SOROS and their puppet masters! So don’t look for anything to change until they’re all executed or they save themselves if it’s even possible after what they’ve done to our country! These reprobates fostered the stolen midterms but President Patton was way ahead of the traitors and setup a trap/sting operation to let those rats feel comfortable stealing another election which they did so he caught them all! He’s been running the democrat cabal all along! They ran into the trap like mice after cheese! Military is staged and ready to bring down everything they’ve done and have everything, thanks to the Space Force DOJ FBI Department of homeland security. Grab your popcorn and beverages folks the show has a beautiful ending!

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David Merrifield's avatar
David Merrifield
5h

He’s working WITH the democrats.

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