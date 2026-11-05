The ballots are counted. The maps are drawn. Democrats will control the House and the Senate when the new Congress gavels in. That is the premise the country just handed Republicans, and the Senate still has a few weeks of majority power left. John Thune and the usual clutch of RINOs are treating that window like an inconvenience instead of the last clean shot they will get for years.

The SAVE America Act is not complicated. It requires documentary proof of citizenship—passport, birth certificate, or equivalent—to register for federal elections, and photo identification to cast a ballot. It passed the House earlier this year. President Trump has called it his top priority for a reason: non-citizens on the rolls are not a theory. States that already demand proof have cleaned thousands of ineligible registrations. The rest of the country still runs on the honor system while mass illegal alien populations and automatic registration systems do the rest.

Senate Democrats will never give the 60 votes. The only path is majority rule. Eliminate the legislative filibuster outright. I detailed why this is the case in a short video.

Thune and a handful of colleagues—Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Thom Tillis, Mitch McConnell—have treated the 60-vote threshold as sacred even while Trump publicly called them out for it. As recently as this week Trump said he was disappointed and labeled some of them foolish for blocking both the bill and the rule change that would pass it.

Democrats Will Nuke It Anyway

The RINO defense is always the same: protect the filibuster now so we can use it when we are in the minority. That argument collapsed the moment the midterm results arrived. Democrats have spent years promising to kill the legislative filibuster the first chance they get. They came within a couple of votes of doing it in 2021–22 over voting bills and the Supreme Court. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are gone. John Fetterman isn’t enough to stop them.

They will do it again, whether in the next two years to force President Trump to veto their agenda or under a future Democrat presidency. Pretending the institution will restrain them is the same delusion that kept the border open for years.

Mike Lee has spent 2026 pointing at the “zombie filibuster”—the modern version that lets the minority block bills with a phone call instead of holding the floor. He has the votes for a simple majority if the procedural wall comes down.

Trump has urged the same course. The White House has made clear that waiting for bipartisan consensus on citizenship verification is a fantasy. Every month the bill sits is another month of registration drives that do not ask whether the person is an American citizen.

Therefore to him that knoweth to do good, and doeth it not, to him it is sin.

That verse is for Thune. It’s for Collins. It’s for Murkowski. It’s for John Cornyn and Bill Cassidy, just in case they try to weasel out on their way to being private citizens.

Republican senators know the SAVE America Act is popular, constitutional, and overdue. Polling has consistently shown strong majorities—including among many Democrats—for voter ID and proof of citizenship. They also know the next Congress will not pass it. Choosing procedural purity over the actual integrity of federal elections is not prudence. It is cowardice at best and corruption at worst.

Lame Duck Is the Point

Lame-duck sessions exist for exactly this kind of moment. The election is over. The political cost of “saving” the filibuster has already been paid in lost seats. There is no primary threat left for the retiring or defeated members, and the incoming majority is not going to reward restraint. The practical effect of doing nothing is that Republicans will not be able to regain control of the Senate for years, possibly decades.

Neither the math nor maps favor them.

Pass the bill and the country gets a baseline that only citizens vote in federal races. Leave it on the table and the next Congress will expand mail-in rules, automatic registration, and non-citizen pathways while Republicans sit in the minority explaining why they protected a rule the other side never intended to honor.

Thune has spent the year telling colleagues he is a “clear-eyed realist.” Realism now means counting the votes that remain and using them. Fifty-one is enough once the procedural obstacle is removed, and that includes JD Vance to break a tie.

If Thune really wants to be the Senate Minority Leader, he must use his remaining time as Majority Leader to fix the election process. If he does not, then he must not be allowed to stay in Senate GOP leadership. I called him out directly in the video.

The RINOs who blocked earlier attempts can still reverse course. The country just showed them what happens when election integrity stays theoretical. Going out with a bang means finishing the job they were given while they still have the gavel. Anything less hands Democrats control of the Senate for multiple elections going forward.

It is not hyperbole to say Republicans may never regain control of the Senate again if John Thune doesn’t do the right thing.