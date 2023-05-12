America is about to become a very different place than it was yesterday. The end of Title 42 has been downplayed by the Biden-Harris regime. It has been lambasted by Republicans, but even most of them are not giving this existential threat the attention it deserves.

The border crisis was already an absolute disaster before. Now, we're about to see a humanitarian crisis that spills over into communities across the nation, decimating resources and forcing American citizens to make even tougher choices than we've already been forced to make recently.

As Greg Byrnes noted at PJ Media:

Like a Black Friday mele at a two-bit department store, the Biden administration’s scuttling of Title 42 Covid border protections today opened the United States to an unprecedented flood of illegals aliens, human traffickers, and drug cartel thugs. The move eliminates any border worthy of the name between the United States and Mexico. Only official highway checkpoints remain firmly in place, while the rest of the system will function as an open-door honor system with government scribes recording illegals entering the country with little practical expectation they will ever comply with the law and show up in court. Within minutes of the change in policy, illegal border crosses were already climbing over the fence from Mexico into the San Diego, Calif. area while military personal stood by. Buses from Texas have also resumed driving illegals to Vice President Kamala Harris’s home in Washington, D.C.

It isn't just illegal aliens from Central and South American nations that should concern us. Foreign nationals from most nations will be flooding our borders. In the chaos, the Chinese Communist Party has plans. According to Charlotte Hazard at Just The News:

Texas Land Commissioner Dr. Dawn Buckingham says that the Chinese natives coming across the southern border as Title 42 is about to be lifted, are being sent by their government. "The Chinese plan is clear," Buckingham said on the Thursday edition of the "Just the News, No Noise" TV show. "They typed it out a long time ago. They're playing chess. This is an aggression, when Chinese nationals are coming across our border. It's only with the permission of their government. They're not just rowing away in a boat somehow and magically getting here."

We know this is going to bring more poverty, crime, and drugs to our nation. We know it will bring more soon-to-be Democrat voters. We know it will change the face of our nation even after we've been in the middle of a globalist-driven national facelift since Joe Biden stole the White House. Are there Biblical implications as well?

Mark Hitchcock at Harbingers Daily thinks so:

Let me move now to the prophetic implications. The Bible tells us in Genesis 10-11 that there was worldwide unity at one point in time. They were all gathered together at the Tower of Babel and were dispersed by God, by having their languages confounded. God scattered, established nations, and established boundaries for those nations. The National separateness that we experienced today is a God-ordained protection against one of the worst effects of the fall of man, which is man’s prideful craving for power. The apostle Paul says in Acts 17:26-27 that God has “made of one blood all nations of men for to dwell on all the face of the earth, and hath determined the times before appointed, and the bounds of their habitation; That they should seek the Lord, if haply they might feel after him, and find him, though he be not far from every one of us:” Paul is saying here that God scattered people and set the boundaries of their dwelling, so they would seek after God. The problem is that global elites want to reverse this and go back to battle. They want open borders, and they want global citizens. Most of you know that the World Economic Forum was founded in 1971 by Klaus Schwab, who is the undisputed godfather of globalism. The stated mission of the World Economic Forum is to shape global, regional, and industry agendas. Since 1971, Schwab and his fellow earthshaking comrades have convened each year to brainstorm concerning how to overtake existing national infrastructure and turn them into spokes of what we might call a Global Wheel, which feeds into a unified Central World Government. It’s called the Davos agenda because that’s where the World Economic Forum meets every year. Sadly the current administration in the United States deliberately refuses to enforce laws on our borders and even threatens States that attempt to enforce them. Why is that? Because ultimately, there’s an agenda that’s energized by Satan. It’s a globalist agenda that’s preparing the world for the Antichrist and his global governance. Of course, this is prophesied often in Scripture, Revelation 13 being the main chapter. Global elites are intentional about accelerating their one-world agenda.

We know two things for certain. We must do everything in our power to stop the border invasion and we must remove the globalist influences within our government. If we don't do both, we will not have a country for very much longer.