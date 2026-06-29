JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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Davemon's avatar
Davemon
2hEdited

Brilliant and worth sharing far and wide thank you! So many democrats are asleep as they facilitate this evil alliance with their ignorance of what is unfolding under their noses and with their help either by commission or omission. We are here in this time and place for a reason fellow patriots and lovers of this great land and Liberty. Do not go back to sleep…

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neener
2h

Hardened hearts and minds lead away from God's wisdom and guidance. Those of us who are open to His direction need to sound the alarm and point people toward salvation. Unfortunately, many now have hearts of stone, and minds of mush.

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