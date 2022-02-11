The fascists in Canada's government received an assist from "conservative" Premier Doug Ford today against the Freedom Convoy currently protesting in Ottawa. His attorney general successfully petitioned the Superior Court to block funds raised through GiveSendGo from going to the protesting truckers.

The Freedom Convoy 2022 campaign has received over $8 million thus far to support the people fighting the vaccine mandates in Canada. Now, the future of those funds and the convoy itself are in limbo. According to CTV News:

The Ontario government says it has successfully petitioned a court to freeze access to millions of dollars donated through online fundraising platform GiveSendGo to the truckers convoy protesting COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa and at several border crossings. A spokeswoman for Premier Doug Ford says Ontario's attorney general brought the application to the Superior Court of Justice seeking an order that would prohibit anyone from distributing donations made through the website's "Freedom Convoy 2022" and "Adopt-a-Trucker" campaign pages. Spokeswoman Ivana Yelich says an order binding "any and all parties with possession or control over these donations" was issued today.

A majority of the Canadian people have embraced the protesters and their plight over the last week, shifting support away from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's draconian Covid policies and favoring the concerns of the truckers. A series of strategic failures by the Trudeau regime have exposed their failures. Now, the narrative that the truckers are "misogynists" and "racists" has been proven wrong despite corporate media's attempts to support Trudeau's authoritarianism.

This latest move may be their worst strategic miscalculation yet as they've exposed just how desperate they are to end the protests without having to concede that their mandates are failing. Even as the vast majority of Canadians have been vaccinated, support for the medical freedom of those who choose not to get jabbed has risen sharply. This attack on donations is a direct action against not only the truckers, but the donors as well.

Freedom is on the ropes in Canada. It's a dark day for all Canadians. Only with the continued support of the people can protesters force the government to relinquish their totalitarian powers and end medical tyranny.

