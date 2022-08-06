Trans Supremacy Group Busted Sending Hormones to Kids Without Prescriptions or Parental Consent
There has been what appears to be an admission of guilt for multiple criminal actions. I'm no lawyer, but this seems to be a slam dunk case. Will there even be any charges or arrests?
Daily Wire's Matt Walsh has done a lot to expose the LGBTQIA+ supremacy agenda, particularly the idiocy about the definition of a "woman." His latest discovery involves potential criminal activity as a woke group led by a woke academic has apparently been sending hormones to children through the mail without prescriptions or parental consent.
According to a now-deleted Instagram post from Eli Erlick:
There are over 20 states trying to criminalize hormone therapy, particularly for trans youth. So, my friends and I had an idea: sending out our extra prescriptions around the country. If you need hormones, I'm working with a distribution network to get you access. Everything is free, no questions asked. We have hundreds of doses of testosterone, estradiol, and spironolactone available right now. All are prescribed by doctors and unused. Each package comes with information on dosage, obtaining bloodwork, etc. I realize this is only a band-aid solution: we need full access to affirmative medical care from professionals immediately. However, missing a single dose of hormones can be devastating (especially for trans teens and those new to hormones)! These laws are outrageous and I can't wait for them to be overturned. In the meantime, DM me if you need HRT or if you have overprescribed hormones you'd like to send out.
Well, that certainly sounds like an admission of guilt for multiple crimes.
According to Walsh:
Wow @EliErlick is sending drugs to children across the country without prescriptions, parental consent, or any legal authority whatsoever. This is a crime on several different levels.
Libs of TikTok @libsoftiktokUuhhhhh 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 https://t.co/25J2zKZe6R
This is a blatant federal crime and should be reported to both state and federal authorities. Here’s the tip line for the FBI:
This is totally real by the way. Erlick has apparently been operating this illegal drug running scheme for a couple of months now.
Now @EliErlick has deleted the Instagram post announcing an illegal multi-state drug running operation. It was up for over two months without Instagram taking it down.
This is the type of crime that should be extremely easy to investigate if law enforcement bothers to look into it. They probably won't. The group's agenda aligns with our woke federal law enforcement's values.
These people are straight from hell.