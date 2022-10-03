"Tremendous Opportunity": Damning Comments by Blinken Make US Sound Pleased by Nord Stream Attack
The latest comments by the Secretary of State aren't what you want to hear following an event that will likely cause tremendous turmoil and even death while possibly sparking a nuclear war.
Who bombed the Nord Stream pipelines? I don't know for certain. In many ways, I believe nearly everyone is asking the wrong questions since whoever pulled the trigger is less important than who planned the operation and why. With that said, the latest comments by Secretary of State Antony Blinken make the U.S. appear pleased by the act of terrorism at the very list. Some would say it makes us look guilty.
According to Inforwars:
Speaking to reporters in Washington, Blinken boasted that the US is now “the leading supplier of [liquefied natural gas] to Europe.” In addition to shipping its own fuel to Europe, Blinken said that the US is working with European leaders to find ways to “decrease demand” and “speed up the transition to renewables.”
“It’s a tremendous opportunity to once and for all remove the dependence on Russian energy and thus to take away from [Russian President] Vladimir Putin the weaponization of energy as a means of advancing his imperial designs,” Blinken declared.
The US likely stands to gain the most from the destruction of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which were damaged by a series of explosions off the Danish island of Bornholm earlier this week. Washington has for years been trying to convince European leaders to swap Russian gas for its LNG, and the severity of the damage to the undersea conduits now means that Europe is “indefinitely deprived” of Russian gas via this route, Russian energy operator Gazprom stated on Friday.
In a speech on Friday, President Vladimir Putin blamed the explosions on “the Anglo-Saxons,” a Russian colloquialism for the US-UK transatlantic alliance.
“It’s obvious to everyone who benefits from it,” Putin explained. “Those who benefit are the ones who have done it.”
As we inch closer to nuclear war, massive food shortages, an energy catastrophe, and half-a-dozen other existential threats that will have generational effects on western society and the world, the Secretary of State of the United States of America should not be making such comments. It does not behoove us to brag about how much a cataclysmic event benefit us, which is pretty much how Blinken came across.
Watch:
Nobody wants to think the U.S. government is capable of participating in such an event, but anyone who thinks it's not possible is being naïve. I love this nation tremendously, but I'm not blind about what evil men in government are capable of doing.
If you like what we’re doing here, you’re going to love Discern.tv. We can use help getting it launched. If you have the means, please consider supporting us with a generous contribution.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
I know enough to make a good guess. The US bombed the pipeline. Biden, Nuland and all the Anti-American crooks running the US government right now have been itching for a war. They pushed Ukraine toward war. Ukraine is their proxy/patsy for trying to provoke Putin to use Nukes. Who benefits from this? Not the people of any nation, but Obama and his team want it. Biden is just their puppet. A US military P8 was dispatched to do the deed. See Monkey Werx: https://youtu.be/Jfpw9I01J0o
Santayana said it well …
“Those who refuse to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”
This JD Rucker report conveys “ominous” parallels for today. These Democrats have a violent‘ ‘Machiavellian’ lust for evil machinations. History does not lie:
https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/what-sunk-the-lusitania.html
Remember President Johnson’s maneuver to propel the USA into full war with Vietnam?
Secretary Macnamara and Blinken the Night of Malta have much in common. The Gulph of Tonquin false torpedo attack on a U.S. navel ship was a complete fabrication and the lie was sold and bought thanks to the Democrat ministry of propaganda. The cost to the USA was the deaths of over 58000 service men and women not counting the additional collateral deaths of 4-million veterans due to the horrific effects of “Agent Orange”.
We have Admirals and Pentago officials selling the idea of being capable of winning an all out nuclear war. These Demon sickos are running amok in the devils play ground of America.
Wake up America