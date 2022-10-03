Who bombed the Nord Stream pipelines? I don't know for certain. In many ways, I believe nearly everyone is asking the wrong questions since whoever pulled the trigger is less important than who planned the operation and why. With that said, the latest comments by Secretary of State Antony Blinken make the U.S. appear pleased by the act of terrorism at the very list. Some would say it makes us look guilty.

According to Inforwars:

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Blinken boasted that the US is now “the leading supplier of [liquefied natural gas] to Europe.” In addition to shipping its own fuel to Europe, Blinken said that the US is working with European leaders to find ways to “decrease demand” and “speed up the transition to renewables.” “It’s a tremendous opportunity to once and for all remove the dependence on Russian energy and thus to take away from [Russian President] Vladimir Putin the weaponization of energy as a means of advancing his imperial designs,” Blinken declared. The US likely stands to gain the most from the destruction of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which were damaged by a series of explosions off the Danish island of Bornholm earlier this week. Washington has for years been trying to convince European leaders to swap Russian gas for its LNG, and the severity of the damage to the undersea conduits now means that Europe is “indefinitely deprived” of Russian gas via this route, Russian energy operator Gazprom stated on Friday. In a speech on Friday, President Vladimir Putin blamed the explosions on “the Anglo-Saxons,” a Russian colloquialism for the US-UK transatlantic alliance. “It’s obvious to everyone who benefits from it,” Putin explained. “Those who benefit are the ones who have done it.”

As we inch closer to nuclear war, massive food shortages, an energy catastrophe, and half-a-dozen other existential threats that will have generational effects on western society and the world, the Secretary of State of the United States of America should not be making such comments. It does not behoove us to brag about how much a cataclysmic event benefit us, which is pretty much how Blinken came across.

Nobody wants to think the U.S. government is capable of participating in such an event, but anyone who thinks it's not possible is being naïve. I love this nation tremendously, but I'm not blind about what evil men in government are capable of doing.