President Trump announced at 2:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, February 28, 2026, that “the United States military began major combat operations in Iran,” declaring the objective as defending the American people by “eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime” and reiterating that Iran “can never have a nuclear weapon.”

Explosions were confirmed across multiple Iranian cities simultaneously, including central and eastern Tehran, Isfahan, Karaj, and Kermanshah, with AFP journalists on the ground in Tehran observing at least two large blasts and thick plumes of smoke rising over the capital.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a full nationwide state of emergency, shut down Israel’s entire civilian airspace, ordered citizens to remain near bomb shelters, and described the joint operation as a “preemptive attack” to “remove threats to the State of Israel” — with a senior Israeli security official warning the public that Iran’s retaliation “will be substantial and lethal.”

The operation follows the first Israel-Iran war of June 2025, in which Israel’s Operation Rising Lion eliminated Iran’s top military leadership and the U.S. followed with Operation Midnight Hammer — striking Iran’s nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan with B-2 stealth bombers and Tomahawk missiles — after which a ceasefire was brokered but immediately violated by Iran’s accelerated rebuilding effort.

Iran used the post-ceasefire period to construct deeper hardened nuclear sites, pour reinforced concrete over damaged facilities, accelerate construction at a buried site near Natanz, and reconstitute its ballistic missile stockpile to near pre-war levels — all while blocking IAEA inspectors from its most sensitive nuclear sites for nine consecutive months.

Trump’s ten-day ultimatum issued February 19 expired without a deal after three rounds of talks in Oman and Geneva collapsed — Iran refused to transfer its highly enriched uranium stockpile abroad and would not discuss its ballistic missile program under any framework, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio calling that refusal “a big, big problem.”

The warning signs in the 72 hours before the strikes were unambiguous — Britain withdrew its entire Tehran embassy staff, Turkey cancelled all flights to Iran, the U.S. authorized diplomatic families to leave Israel and Lebanon, two American carrier strike groups were pre-positioned in the region, and U.S. Air Force refueling aircraft were photographed at Ben Gurion Airport days before the operation began.

Iran’s retaliatory capacity remains real and dangerous — it struck al Udeid Airbase in Qatar during the first conflict, has rebuilt its medium-range missile stockpile to pre-war levels, and commands active proxy forces through Hezbollah in Lebanon, Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq, and the Houthis in Yemen, all of whom have already issued fresh threats in response to Saturday’s strikes.

Unlike Operation Midnight Hammer, which was a targeted one-night strike on nuclear infrastructure, Trump’s declaration of “major combat operations” signals an ongoing, large-scale campaign — one that analysts say is likely designed to overwhelm Iran’s missile production facilities, launchers, stockpiles, and air defense systems before the regime can fully organize its response.

The article frames Saturday’s strikes as the inevitable result of Iran’s repeated exploitation of diplomatic frameworks to buy time — from the 2015 JCPOA to the June 2025 ceasefire — arguing that the Trump administration ultimately concluded that allowing Iran to continue rebuilding its nuclear program and reconstituting its arsenal was a risk no longer acceptable to American national security.

At 2:30 in the morning on Saturday, February 28, 2026, President Donald Trump appeared in a video posted to Truth Social and told the American people what was already happening over Tehran: “A short time ago, the United States military began major combat operations in Iran. Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime.”

He then said what his administration has repeated as an absolute, non-negotiable line for months: “It has always been the policy of the United States, in particular my administration, that this terrorist regime can never have a nuclear weapon. I’ll say it again — they can never have a nuclear weapon.” With those words, a sitting American president formally announced that the United States is engaged in military operations against Iran for the second time in less than a year. The world changed this morning.

Explosions were reported across multiple Iranian cities as Trump’s announcement went public, with Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency confirming blasts in at least two locations in central Tehran, as well as in Isfahan, Karaj, and Kermanshah. AFP journalists on the ground in the Iranian capital heard at least two large blasts and observed thick plumes of smoke rising over the center and east of the city.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, invoking Section 9C(b)(1) of the Civil Defense Law, declared a full nationwide state of emergency in Israel, describing the operation plainly as a “preemptive attack” to “remove threats to the State of Israel.” Israel simultaneously shut down its entire civilian airspace, instructing the public not to approach airports until further notice. Sirens wailed across Israel. Two U.S. officials confirmed to NBC News that the strikes are “significant and not small.” This is not a targeted assassination or a one-night show of force. This is a major military campaign.

The IDF pushed emergency alerts to Israeli citizens’ cellular devices, ordering residents to remain near protected spaces and bomb shelters. Schools, workplaces, and public gatherings — outside of essential sectors — were shut down by order of the Home Front Command. Concurrent Israeli strikes were carried out against Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon, underscoring the broad, coordinated scope of the operation across multiple fronts simultaneously.

The U.S. Embassy in Qatar implemented shelter-in-place guidelines for all American personnel and recommended that U.S. citizens in the country do the same. A senior Israeli security official quoted by Israeli journalist Nadav Eyal issued a frank warning to the Israeli public: “Prepare for Iran’s response, don’t underestimate what they can do. It will be substantial and lethal.” Defense Minister Katz echoed that sentiment directly, stating that “retaliation is expected.”

The path to Saturday morning was not a sudden decision. It was the convergence of three distinct crises that merged into one over the course of the past eight months: Iran’s accelerating nuclear program, its violent domestic crackdown, and its ballistic missile arsenal.

The first Israel-Iran war began in June 2025, when Israel launched Operation Rising Lion — a 12-day air campaign that eliminated Iran’s Chief of Staff, the Commander of the IRGC, the Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, and over a dozen senior generals. The United States entered that conflict directly on June 22, 2025, with Operation Midnight Hammer, deploying seven B-2 Spirit stealth bombers and submarine-launched Tomahawk cruise missiles against Iran’s core nuclear enrichment facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. A ceasefire followed. It was supposed to hold.

It held just long enough for Iran to start rebuilding. Satellite images from late January 2026 showed roofs constructed over damaged facilities at Natanz and Isfahan — potentially indicating efforts to salvage remaining materials or reconstruct infrastructure. A confidential report from the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, confirmed that Iran had not provided inspectors access to sensitive nuclear sites since they were bombed in June, meaning the IAEA could not confirm Iran’s claims that it had stopped uranium enrichment.

Construction at a new facility buried deep underneath “Pickaxe” mountain near Natanz — a site Iran had declared to the IAEA in 2020 as a future centrifuge assembly location — had accelerated significantly in the months after the June strikes, according to public reporting. Iran also reconstituted its medium-range ballistic missile stockpile to near pre-war levels, according to analysis from the Critical Threats Project. The ceasefire of June 2025 was not a resolution. It was a pause, and Iran used every day of it.

Trump’s State of the Union address on February 24 laid out the case in plain terms. He repeated his assertion that the United States had “obliterated Iran’s nuclear weapons program” — a claim the IAEA had recently cast doubt on — while warning Congress that Iran was again “pursuing their sinister ambitions” and working toward missiles with the capacity to threaten American bases overseas and eventually the U.S. homeland. He called Iran the world’s number one state sponsor of terrorism.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei responded by accusing Trump of repeating “big lies” and called the speech an attempt to “repeat a lie often enough until it becomes the truth.” Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned from the floor of parliament that while his country remained “ready for dignified diplomacy,” it was equally “ready for a defense that will make the aggressor regret their actions.” These were not the words of a government preparing to make concessions.

The negotiations, nonetheless, continued. Trump issued Iran a ten-day ultimatum on February 19 to reach a meaningful nuclear agreement. Three rounds of talks followed — in Oman, then twice in Geneva — with the administration demanding Iran permanently halt all uranium enrichment on Iranian soil, dismantle the most threatening components of its ballistic missile program, and cut off all support for proxy forces across the region. Iran offered a return to something resembling JCPOA-style concessions — reducing enrichment from 60 percent to 3.6 percent, suspending enrichment for seven years — but flatly refused to transfer its stockpile of highly enriched uranium abroad and would not discuss its conventional missiles under any framework.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that refusal was “a big, big problem.” After the third round of talks concluded on Thursday without a breakthrough, Trump told reporters in Corpus Christi, Texas: “They want to make a deal, but got to make a deal that’s meaningful.” He said he was “not happy” with how the talks were going. When asked whether military action could lead to a long, drawn-out conflict, he paused and said plainly, “I guess you could say there’s always a risk. You know, when there’s war, there’s a risk in anything, both good and bad.” That was Friday afternoon. By 2:30 Saturday morning, the bombs were already falling.

The warning signs in the 72 hours before the strikes were visible to anyone paying attention. Britain withdrew its entire embassy staff from Tehran on Friday, citing the deteriorating security situation. Turkey cancelled all outbound commercial flights to Tehran on Friday evening. The U.S. authorized non-essential embassy staff and family members to voluntarily leave Israel, with Ambassador Mike Huckabee advising them to “make plans to depart sooner rather than later.”

The U.S. had already removed non-essential personnel from its Beirut embassy a week prior. France advised its citizens in Israel to locate bomb shelters. Australia directed diplomatic dependents in Israel and Lebanon to leave. China’s embassy in Israel warned its nationals to “prepare for emergencies.”

The USS Gerald R. Ford — the world’s largest warship — departed Souda Bay in Crete on February 26 and repositioned off the coast of Israel, leading a full carrier strike group. The USS Theodore Roosevelt was positioned in the Arabian Sea with a large escort contingent. U.S. Air Force aerial refueling aircraft were photographed parked at Ben Gurion Airport just days before the strikes. None of this was subtle. Everyone knew what was coming. Trump himself said Friday that “we haven’t made a final decision” — and within hours of that statement, the decision had been made.

Iran’s retaliatory capacity, though degraded, is not theoretical. During the first conflict in June 2025, Iran struck al Udeid Airbase in Qatar — the largest U.S. military installation in the Middle East — demonstrating both the willingness and the means to hit American assets directly, even if that particular strike caused only minor damage and no casualties.

By early 2026, the Critical Threats Project and the Institute for the Study of War estimated that Iran had rebuilt its medium-range ballistic missile stockpile to near pre-war levels. Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq has already threatened retaliatory action against Iraqi Kurdistan. Hezbollah in Lebanon — now reportedly operating under direct IRGC command according to Saudi outlet Al-Arabiya — has been actively rebuilding its missile force despite Israeli interdiction efforts. The Houthis in Yemen have continued launching attacks throughout the nominal ceasefire period. Iran vowed before the strikes that any attack would trigger a “devastating war” targeting American and Israeli military positions across the region. That vow is now being tested.

The internal state of the Iranian regime adds a layer of complexity to whatever comes next. Khamenei, according to The New York Times, had quietly named four potential successors for each major military and government post in the weeks before the strikes — an acknowledgment that decapitation strikes were being planned and that continuity planning was necessary.

The regime had just survived a near-revolution: in January 2026, it killed thousands of its own citizens to crush nationwide protests, then imposed an unprecedented 20-day total internet blackout on 92 million people. Iranian officials have disputed Trump’s figure of 32,000 killed during the crackdown, claiming a death toll of just over 3,000.

The economy is in freefall. Investors have been converting assets to gold and hard currency at an accelerating pace. Regime officials reportedly transferred hundreds of millions of dollars out of Iran in recent months, according to reporting cited by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The regime that American and Israeli bombs are now striking is not a stable adversary. It is a government that was already fighting for survival before a single missile left an Israeli or American platform on Saturday morning.

What makes this operation structurally different from Operation Midnight Hammer is scope and declared intent. The June 2025 strikes were time-bound, targeted, and tied to the specific objective of destroying nuclear enrichment infrastructure. What Trump announced at 2:30 a.m. Saturday is described as “major combat operations” — language that does not imply a single night of strikes against pre-selected targets, but an ongoing campaign.

CNN’s national security analyst Brett McGurk noted before the strikes that any serious U.S. military operation against Iran would likely begin by targeting missile production facilities, launchers, stockpiles, and associated air defense systems — degrading Iran’s ability to retaliate before the regime can fully organize its response. That logic, applied to what is already being reported across multiple Iranian cities, suggests the opening phase of this campaign is designed to be overwhelming rather than surgical.

There is also the matter of what happens inside Iran. Trump had publicly encouraged Iranian protesters in January, posting on Truth Social: “KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS. HELP IS ON THE WAY.”

A newly established coalition of anti-regime Kurdish organizations had already outlined plans for administering Kurdish-majority regions in a post-regime scenario. Whether these words and preparations translate into any coordinated internal resistance — or whether the regime’s security forces, despite being under external bombardment, are capable of maintaining internal control — is one of the most consequential unknowns of the next 48 hours. Regime change was always the implied endpoint of Trump’s Iran policy, even when it was not stated explicitly. On Saturday morning, the gap between implication and action closed.

What the Trump administration is attempting has no modern precedent. The United States has never before launched what its own president described as “major combat operations” against Iran — a nation of 90 million people, a regional military power with sophisticated proxy forces across five countries, and a nuclear program whose exact current state cannot be independently verified because Iran stopped allowing IAEA inspectors into its most sensitive facilities nine months ago.

The risks are real and documented. The stakes are enormous. But the alternative — allowing the Iranian regime to continue rebuilding its nuclear infrastructure, reconstituting its missile stockpiles, and waiting out another round of diplomacy it had no intention of concluding honestly — was a risk the Trump administration clearly decided was no longer acceptable.

“They can never have a nuclear weapon,” the President said. “I’ll say it again — they can never have a nuclear weapon.” As of Saturday morning, the United States military is in the field acting on that conviction.