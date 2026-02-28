America First Report

America First Report

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Stephanie
Feb 28

Exceptional reporting!

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RebelAlliance_JMJ
Feb 28

I DO NOT CONSENT to our Sons & Daughters shedding blood 🩸 to fight a war with OUR taxes for Israel !!! Why now ?!?! Evil wicked men will answer to GOD ⚡️!!!

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