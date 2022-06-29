Trump Derangement Syndrome: "Conservative" Washington Examiner Editorial Board Falls for the Limo Hoax
Patriots need to be discerning about which news outlets they consider to be "right-leaning" or even conservative. Many on the right love the Washington Examiner. They probably shouldn't.
The worst part about Trump Derangement Syndrome is that it compels otherwise lucid people to suspend disbelief in the absurd if doing so fits their contemptuous worldview. Such is the case for the editorial board at the NeverTrump "conservative" news outlet Washington Examiner.
I vividly recall an article written around a week after the 2020 election calling on Republicans to drop their pursuit of voter fraud and accept that Joe Biden had won. They weren't the only "conservative" outlet to run cover for the stolen 2020 election, but between them and Fox News, they were the first to attempt to gaslight patriots into ignoring facts, logic, and what their own eyes saw.
Now, the editorial board is jumping on the J6 Loony Committee Bandwagon to defend the indefensible. It doesn't take a genius to realize the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson before the committee yesterday belongs in the same pile of dung as the Trump pee tape, but Trump Derangement Syndrome makes smart people act stupidly. According to their article:
Also distressing to hear were Hutchinson’s accounts of Trump’s repeated fits of rage, including dining table contents overturned and ketchup dishes thrown violently across the room. The worst by far, though, was that people immediately returning from being with Trump in the presidential vehicle told of the president trying to grab the wheel of the car to force it to be driven to the Capitol and then violently reaching for the neck of Secret Service agent Bobby Engel, who headed the president’s protective detail.
It's truly brave (or perhaps just stupid) to invoke Bobby Engel in their article considering Engel is willing to testify under oath that Hutchinson's claims are false. According to NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander:
A source close to the Secret Service tells me both Bobby Engel, the lead agent, and the presidential limousine/SUV driver are prepared to testify under oath that neither man was assaulted and that Mr. Trump never lunged for the steering wheel.
Perhaps Hutchinson was just given bad information. After all, she was recounting what she HEARD happened, not what she actually saw. Unfortunately for her, the Washington Examiner, the J6 Committee, and sufferers of Trump Derangement Syndrome across the country, it appears that even her hearsay testimony was a lie. According to CNN Reported Gabby Orr:
“Tony Ornato is denying that he told Cassidy Hutchinson Trump grabbed the steering wheel in presidential vehicle on 1/6 or lunged at a fellow agent, a USSS official tells @joshscampbell. CNN confirms that Ornato & Engel are prepared to testify that neither incident occurred.”
It's pretty bad when even leftist corporate media outlets NBC and CNN are closer to the truth than the Washington Examiner.
Here's how it likely went down in the Washington Examiner's editorial board meeting. They watched the testimony and proclaimed amongst themselves, "We got him!" Then, they turned to social media and realized the vast majority of conservatives were laughing about the testimony, highlighting how ludicrous it was and how only the most infected sufferers of Trump Derangement Syndrome could possibly believe it.
Undaunted, they decided that they need to manufacture credibility for Hutchinson to dispel the numerous memes saying she was a combination of Jussie Smollett and Christine Blasey Ford. "How does nobody realize this is absolutely true and Trump totally lunged for the wheel of his limo?" they asked themselves. "We need to write an article declaring that she's totally credible and Trump is totally unfit for office!"
Totally.
Cheers rang out in the editorial board meeting. Their purpose was clear. They needed to infect others with Trump Derangement Syndrome even if it meant the remnant of their own credibility could be lost.
And it has been.
There's a reason why Drudge Report and other NeverTrump rags love to quote Washington Examiner. They're the corporate media version of Ana Navarro, pretending to be right-leaning but showing no signs of love for America.
Those who appreciate REAL America First journalism can help. If you have the means, please consider a generous donation through Give Send Go, Giving Fuel, or through a premium Substack subscription.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
JD, so appreciate your insight. Hope more people wake up. This is a perfect example of what "the swamp" means. Dang, I always liked Byron York. You are a brave man JD. thank you.
TDS ALERT!
Trump Derangement Syndrome is well and alive on both sides of the imaginary aisle, otherwise known as dialectics. One side provides the thesis, the other antithesis, resulting in a controlled synthesis. Those who ultimately control such a paradigm are thus able to, without detection, accomplish their wicked designs.
Case in point: TDS on both sides of the aisle, which only accomplishes to keep both sides focused on themselves and their opponents, which, in turn keeps both sides from ever focusing on the real solution for America's woes - that is, a return to Yahweh, God of the Bible, as America's Sovereign and thus His triune and integral moral law as supreme.
Trump will never make America great again. Only God is able to do that and He will only do so for the same reason He did so previously. America was once great but not for the reason most people believe it was. In fact, quite the opposite - a classic case of Isaiah 5:20, calling evil good and good evil.
Yahweh blesses nations (makes them great and prosperous) when they look to Him as their sovereign and thus His moral law as the standard for government and society, per Deuteronomy 4:4-8, 28:1-14, Proverbs 14:34, etc.
Consequently, America's greatness was the result of the 17th-century Christian Colonial governments of, by, and for God established upon His unchanging moral law: Alexis de Tocqueville, Democracy in America, 1835:
"They [the 17th-century Puritans] exercised the rights of sovereignty; they named their magistrates, concluded peace or declared war, made police regulations, and enacted laws as if their allegiance was due only to God. Nothing can be more curious and, at the same time more instructive, than the legislation of that period; it is there that the solution of the great social problem which the United States now presents to the world is to be found [in perfect fulfillment of Deuteronomy 4:5-8, demonstrating the continuing veracity of Yahweh's law and its accompanying blessings, per Deuteronomy 28:1-14].
"Amongst these documents we shall notice, as especially characteristic, the code of laws promulgated by the little State of Connecticut in 1650. The legislators of Connecticut begin with the penal laws, and … they borrow their provisions from the text of Holy Writ ... copied verbatim from the books of Exodus, Leviticus, and Deuteronomy.…" (Alexis de Tocqueville, Democracy in America, 2 vols. (New York: NY: The Colonial Press, 1899) vol. 1, pp. 36-37)
On the other hand, Yahweh curses nations who reject His sovereignty and replace His law with their own man-made surrogates. Thus, America began to be cursed (by God's long suffering only incrementally at first) when the 18th-century founders replaced the 17th-century Colonial governments with their own humanistic government of, by, and for the people based upon capricious Enlightenment traditions.
Without repentance for these sins of sedition and our complicity therein, it was inevitable that America would find herself teetering on the precipice of moral depravity and destruction.
For more regarding these two polar opposite forms of government, see Chapter 3 "The Preamble: We the People vs. Yahweh" of free online book "Bible Law vs. the United States Constitution: The Christian Perspective" at http://www.bibleversusconstitution.ORG/BlvcOnline/biblelaw-constitutionalism-pt3.html
Then find out how much you really know about the Constitution as compared to the Bible. Take our 10-question Constitution Survey in the sidebar and receive a free copy of the 85-page "Primer" of "BL vs. USC."