The massive surprise attacks by Hamas terrorists on the nation of Israel have prompted responses from across the board. Well, almost across the board. The White House and Joe Biden himself have started the day completely silent on the issue.

President Donald Trump released a statement:

These Hamas attacks are a disgrace and Israel has every right to defend itself with overwhelming force. Sadly, American taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks, which many reports are saying came from the Biden Administration. We brought so much peace to the Middle East through the Abraham Accords, only to see Biden whittle it away at a far more rapid pace than anyone thought possible. Here we go again.

This is not like any of the attacks in the recent past against Israel. This is huge. It was well planned and timed to fall on a holy day. And it's not going to end well for anyone. Where is the leadership from the regime during this moment of geopolitical crisis?