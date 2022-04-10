There are two things that have really bugged me about Donald Trump lately. For full disclosure, I still support him as these aren't dealbreakers in my book, but they're definitely annoying. The first is his continued promotion of the jabs. Considering all we know about the adverse reactions, lack of efficacy, and the conspiracy of indefinite jabs that is manifesting before us, I really wish he'd stop bragging about them. He's against mandates so I'm not ready to drop support over the jabs. It's just annoying.

The second thing is a challenge I've seen from the beginning of his political career. Despite having strong America First values that defy globalism and promote freedom, Trump has surrounded himself with people who did not share those values. He had in his White House people like Omarosa Manigault, Rex Tillerson, Reince Priebus, H.R. McMaster, and a dozen others I could name off the top of my head who defied the values that Trump espouses.

Lately, he's been doing the same thing with people he endorses for the 2022 elections. Dr. Mehmet Oz is the latest RINO to get Trump's endorsement. According to his press release:

This is all about winning elections in order to stop the radical-left maniacs from destroying our country. The Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has a tremendous opportunity to Save America by electing the brilliant and well-known Dr. Mehmet Oz for the United States Senate. I have known Dr. Oz for many years, as have many others, even if only through his very successful television show. He has lived with us through the screen and has always been popular, respected, and smart. He even said that I was in extraordinary health, which made me like him even more (although he also said I should lose a couple of pounds!).

Later in the release, he touts Dr. Oz as having certain conservative values. These claims are not true based on the television doctor's history. According to Newsmax:

He also lauded Oz for being "pro-life; very strong on crime, the border, election fraud, our great military, and our vets, tax cuts; and will always fight for and support our under-siege Second Amendment." Trump also said said Oz "will ensure America will become energy independent again." Oz also "passionately believes in high-quality education and protecting parent involvement throughout the process," Trump said. "Perhaps most importantly, I believe that Mehmet Oz will be the one most-able to win the general election against a radical left Democrat looking to do unthinkable harm to our country." People also know and trust Oz, Trump concluded. "Women, in particular, are drawn to Dr. Oz for his advice and counsel," he said. "I have seen this many times over the years. They know him, believe in him, and trust him. Likewise, he will do very well in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, where other candidates will just not be accepted. He knows his job is to serve every single Pennsylvanian.

I will not support Dr. Oz. He is neither a proper representative of the Republican Party nor is he someone who embraces the America First philosophy that Trump helped bring to the forefront. Dr. Oz has pushed for gun control and abortion many times in the past, among other very "progressive" stances.

Some will say that Trump was in the same boat as a former Democrat who endorsed similar stances. The difference is we saw a demonstrable shift in Trump over the years as he softened on both his former pro-choice stance as well as his pro-gun-control positions. We haven't seen that with Dr. Oz. It wasn't until he decided to run as a Republican that he started trying to erase his past. The comparison in "evolutions" between Trump and Dr. Oz are not valid.

Trump is only endorsing likely winners because it will help him maintain his status as the leader of the party going into 2024. But I'd rather he endorse nobody in any given race than a RINO who happens to be ahead.