JD Rucker

JD Rucker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pamela Lorenz's avatar
Pamela Lorenz
3d

Feckless Thune and his ilk would have this country go under before admitting THEY hold the keys to secure elections…as Slotkin so blatantly said it publicly a few days ago concerning passage of the SAVE Act, “It would be hard for any Democrat in any state to win any election” - THAT’S the well know truth.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Racklefratz's avatar
Racklefratz
3d

"Finally, a DHS review of state voter rolls and public records identified approximately 278,000 noncitizens registered to vote in federal elections. That figure comes only from states willing to share their files."

Really? Well, here's a novel idea: No more federal funds for states unwilling to share their files. How 'bout that, sports fans?

Time to take off the gloves. If states still have any desire to be part of the "UNITED STATES", they need to prove it. Join the human race again. Or, don't - your choice.

Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JD Rucker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture