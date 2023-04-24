Tucker Carlson and Fox News have parted ways, effective immediately. No reports about why have been posted yet. Here's the brief statement from Fox:

FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor. Mr. Carlson's last program was Friday, April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.

WOW. Didn't see that one coming. This likely has something to do with the Dominion settlement.

