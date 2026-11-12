Something that should never make sense is happening right before our eyes. It’s a true existential threat that goes beyond voter fraud or social media gaslighting. We’re in a spiritual war. We need to be fighting it at a spiritual level.

The Democratic Socialists of America now claim more than 120,000 members, the largest socialist organization in American history, bigger than Eugene Debs’ Socialist Party at its 1912 peak. More than 250 of them already hold elected office. And they are marching arm in arm with political Islamists who reject nearly everything the socialists claim to believe about sex, gender, family, and free speech.

They share almost nothing except a common enemy. That enemy is the Judeo-Christian God and the nation built on free markets and religious liberty. A hard-left candidate runs hard against Israel. A Muslim-heavy district turns out.

A party built on open borders and gender ideology locks arms with a movement that would throw its partners off rooftops. It is not a normal coalition. It is an unholy alliance, and it has crossed the Atlantic.

The Same Lie in Different Clothes

French sociologist Pierre-André Taguieff named the pattern Islamo-gauchisme in 2002. Others call it the Red-Green Alliance. Revolutionary socialism is openly atheistic and materialist. Political Islamism demands submission to strict religious law.

On paper they should repel each other. In practice they keep finding each other, generation after generation, because both make a total claim on the person. Totalitarians make for willing bedfellows even when their core beliefs differ. Both erase the line between what belongs to the state and what belongs to conscience. Whether the vehicle is the party or the caliphate, it wants the final word.

Jesus drew that line when He said render to Caesar what is Caesar’s and to God what is God’s. Genesis roots human dignity in the image of God, not in service to the collective or submission to religious-political law. Every attempt to erase that line, whether it wears red or green, ends the same way. Less room for conscience. No room for the church. Obedience to the state supersedes all else, regardless of which version of the state emerges should this alliance seize control.

Scripture’s answer to a politics that rebrands Hamas terror as compassionate anti-colonial resistance is arguably the most important words for believers to understand today.

Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!

History tells us what happens next if the alliance isn’t stopped. In the late 1970s Iranian Marxists, including the communist Tudeh Party, threw their support behind Khomeini to topple the Shah. Within a few years the Islamic Republic banned their party, jailed their leaders, and executed thousands of leftists. Michel Foucault still praised the revolution as a form of “political spirituality” that offered an alternative to Western modernity.

The useful idiots were useful until they were not.

From Tehran to Paris to Our Doorstep

The pattern repeated. In 2003 Trotskyists and Muslim Brotherhood-linked activists organized a London march against the Iraq War. Two years later George Galloway reached Parliament through the Respect party, a joint project of the Socialist Workers Party and Muslim Association of Britain activists. In 2024 he won again in Rochdale on a Gaza-focused campaign.

In France, leaders of the far-left La France Insoumise joined a 2019 march against “Islamophobia” alongside groups later dissolved by the government after the murder of teacher Samuel Paty, citing ties to radical Islamist figures and rhetoric that excused terrorism.

The same playbook is running in real time. What began in September 2026 as French high-school protests over crumbling classrooms exploded into nationwide unrest. Half a million people took to the streets. Some carried Islamic flags. Some carried communist flags. French intelligence said La France Insoumise and its far-left allies helped organize the maneuver.

The party denies it. The country still burns. Fox News and the New York Post have documented how the far left and Islamist currents exploited legitimate student grievances into something far darker.

America is a few chapters behind the same book. The DSA’s growth is not abstract. Fox News reported the organization announcing it had reached 120,000 members and calling itself the largest socialist group in U.S. history.

The New York Post has tracked its efforts to lock in a socialist City Council speaker in New York so Mayor Zohran Mamdani stays radical. Mamdani himself has woven Shia theological language into his political rhetoric. At least nine DSA members will be in the next Congress and they’re already recruiting others to join them. Abdul El-Sayed will become the first Muslim U.S. Senator.

Not every American Muslim voter belongs to this alliance, and most candidates on the ballot are not Islamists. This is why they know the Red-Green Alliance is necessary for now. The coalition is no longer a fringe current. Senior Democratic figures and donors have embraced it. Ideas once confined to the extremist left now operate inside mainstream Democrat politics.

What Happens After the Handshake

A coalition built on common enemies instead of common truth is unstable by design. History suggests the partner with the clearer sense of what it ultimately wants is the one still standing once the alliance has served its purpose.

After the unholy alliance ravages the West, its factions will turn on each other. The Iranian leftists learned that lesson the hard way. The socialists who march today with groups that subjugate women, murder homosexuals, and persecute “infadels” will eventually learn it too.

Scripture calls believers to test the spirits behind a movement, not merely the slogans a candidate delivers from a podium. Most Americans have never heard the phrase Red-Green Alliance. Most do not know what the DSA actually wants or who it has chosen to stand beside.

Most still think Islam is the “religion of peace.”

The pattern is visible in Iran, in Britain, in France, and now in America. Two false gospels have shaken hands. They disagree on religion, sexuality, family, and the nature of society. They agree on the destruction of the Christian West, of Israel, and of a public square that still honors God and conscience.

The alliance can still be stopped. It requires people willing to name what they see and refuse to pretend the handshake is normal or harmless.