Another young and otherwise healthy person has died suddenly from a heart attack. This time, popular American Idol contestant CJ Harris has died at just 31 years of age.

According to TMZ:

A family member tells us CJ suffered an apparent heart attack Sunday night in Jasper, Alabama ... he was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, but didn't make it. Fans of the show remember the Jasper native auditioning for the judges back in 2014 in Salt Lake City ... blowing them away with his version of Allman Brothers Band's "Soulshine."

We've been covering similar stories since 2021 and I can tell you anecdotally that they've become far more frequent just in the last few weeks. As a standard disclaimer, we do not know Harris's vaccine status nor do we know for sure it was the injections that made his young heart stop, but until proven otherwise we have to at least ask the question, "Was it the jabs?"