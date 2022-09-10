Was it the Jabs? Another 16-Year-Old Football Player Died on the Field Due to "High Heat" — It Was 82 Degrees
Some will say it's journalistically irresponsible to assume it was the jabs. It's even more journalistically irresponsible of all other media to pretend it definitely wasn't the jabs.
As usual, we will get attacked for even mentioning the words "Covid" and "Vaccine" in a story about an athlete who died under mysterious circumstances with major inconsistencies in the official narrative. But as always, we will point out that nobody in corporate media is willing to ask questions. We have to assume it's part of the same coverups that plague mysterious deaths of young and otherwise healthy people.
The latest story out of Baltimore has the same motif. They're basically saying they don't know what killed a 16-year-old athlete but it definitely wasn't the jabs so don't ask. According to the Baltimore Sun:
A Randallstown High School student died Tuesday after “experiencing a medical emergency” at a school sports practice.
The student, a junior whom Baltimore County Public Schools officials declined to identify, was at practice Tuesday afternoon when he experienced the medical emergency.
Baltimore County Police officers responded at approximately 6 p.m. to the school. Medics transported the victim to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Autopsy results are pending.
Jack Davis over at Western Journal didn't mention the jabs, Covid, or any such "taboo" references but offered a subtle knock against the official narrative, saying "Officials did explain the nature of the emergency. The high temperature in Randallstown that day was 82 degrees."
While 82 degrees can be a bit too hot for some, high school athletes often play and practice in much higher temperatures.
Far too many healthy athletes are dying of "unknown" causes, a phenomenon that correlates perfectly with the roll out of the Covid "vaccines." Correlation is not causation, but coincidences don't really happen either. Thus, we will continue to highlight these stories and assume that they are jab-related until shown otherwise.
What the hell happened to the Hippocratic Oath, do no harm? I've run out of descriptive words for what we are witnessing, but this is beyond outrageous. Doctors, reporters, teachers are - involuntarily or otherwise - accessories to murder.
It was recently reported that two died and 74 were hospitalized during a marathon in South Africa. No mention was made of vaxx status, but South Africa is one of the more heavily vaccinated nations. And, one would suppose that marathon participants would be quite fit compared to the rest of us couch potatoes. As one of my favorite writers is fond of saying, "There are no coincidences."