Let me state up front before anyone says I'm crazy. I believe there's a very good chance, perhaps over 95%, that Ryan Routh is a crazy guy either acting on his own or on orders from someone — probably the Deep State — to try to assassinate Donald Trump.

However, I'm not 100% convinced for three reasons. First, there's the fact that Trump's schedule was not public and he had made a last-minute decision to go golfing on Sunday. This would be a smoking gun if Trump didn't regularly golf on Sundays, but it's still conspicuous that he wasn't supposed to do so yesterday.

Second, the stage was perfectly set for a faked assassination attempt. They had the right guy to push into action. They were able to have an alleged attempt without further damaging the reputation of the Secret Service. They had people positioned to identify and report Routh to authorities so they could rapidly apprehend him without incident. And to top it off, they had their favorite "news" outlet, CNN, dropping all the scoops so they could control the dissemination of the official narrative.

Some will argue that it would be hard to get anyone to willingly pretend to be attempting to assassinate a president. I would argue that for the Deep State, it wouldn't be difficult at all. They would simply have to find someone (and they likely have many out there waiting for the call) they could pressure through other crimes. For example, let's say they busted Routh with sex trafficking content on his computer. They could tell him he's going to spend the rest of his life in prison, but he can either do so as a pedo or as the guy who tried to kill Trump. Given his background, it would be a no-brainer for a guy like Routh.

Last but not least is the "why". Sunday, a credible sworn affidavit dropped showing illegal election actions taken by the Harris campaign and ABC News. It was an absolute bombshell if true, as I noted in an article. Less than two hours later, news of the alleged assassination attempt broke. No major news outlet discussed the affidavit other than The Gateway Pundit.

According to the sworn document, the Harris campaign demanded that Trump got fact-checked robustly while forbidding any fact-checks on Harris at all. She gave them a list of topics they couldn't bring up, including her time as District Attorney and her corrupt brother-in-law. They gave her "sample" questions but didn't give any to the Trump campaign.

Keep in mind, this affidavit was written, notarized, and sent to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson BEFORE last week's debate, so the fact that it jibes perfectly with what we actually saw should be huge news. Except, it isn't. Nobody's talking about it. It would be hard to have a bigger story than the campaign of a sitting Vice President and current presidential candidate breaking the law to rig a debate, but they managed to find a bigger story nonetheless.

Again, I'm pretty sure that this theory is wrong. 95%. Maybe 90%. But it's far from impossible and if the ABC News whistleblower story never resurfaces then I'd bump those odds up a notch.

I'll be talking about this on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, plus a selection of stories from today's newsletter links...

by Townhall

Donald J. Trump survived another assassination attempt. Luckily, he was unharmed, and no shots were directed at him. He also wasn’t injured, but Ryan Wesley Routh, the man identified as the former president’s would-be assassin, was waiting for him at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida....

by Conservative Brief

While Democrats in general, and their allies in the mainstream media, have worked overtime to prop up Vice President Kamala Harris in the wake of her coronation, she definitely has problems in the making. According to Breitbart, Harris has a Michigan problem. And by that, she has a problem...

by Headline USA

President Joe Biden threw his pledge of decency out of the window on Sunday when a British reporter asked about Russian threats of a potential war with the U.S. Biden—about to converse with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer—showed no interest in the question and told the reporter to hush....

by Breitbart

Sunday, during CNN’s coverage of a second attempted assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, former FBI counterterrorism agent Tim Clemente told host Erin Burnett that finger-pointing at Trump, including claims his “verbiage” about a “bloodbath” for the auto industry if his Democrat opponent wins misconstrued to bolster claims...

by Townhall

There was a second assassination attempt on Donald Trump over the weekend. The would-be assassin Ryan Wesley Routh was purportedly ready to open fire on the former president as he was golfing at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Luckily, Secret Service agents doing a security...

by JD Rucker

Tinfoil hat time. By no means am I going to convince anyone with this short article that Ryan Wesley Routh (or Thomas Michael Crooks, for that matter) is an asset for the Deep State. That is not the intention because to "prove" it would be as impossible as "proving"...

by The Blaze

The X profile apparently belonging to Ryan Routh, who police say is the man who prepared to shoot former President Donald Trump on Sunday, shows his support for President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Ukraine in the war against Russia's invasion. "You should visit the victims in...

by Independent Sentinel

The attempted assassin of Donald J. Trump is Ryan Wesley Routh, who has made 19 donations to Democrats. The donations were to Elizabeth Warren, fake Hispanic Beto O’Rourke, Andrew Yang, Tom Steyer, and Tulsi Gabbard. Allegedly, Routh also claimed to have fought in Ukraine in 2022 and supported the...

by Breitbart

Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that MAGA is a domestic threat that former President Donald Trump is stoking them. Crockett said, “Springfield is going through hell, but they are going through hell because the guy who says he wants to be the commander-in-chief is actually...

by Infowars

Nearly two dozen illegals were pulled out of a big rig by U.S. Border Patrol agents in New Mexico last week. USBP El Paso Sector Chief Anthony Good shared photos from the smuggling bust on Thursday. “Risking lives for profit, the dangers of human smuggling. Deming BP Agents disrupted...

by End Times Headlines

War or another global pandemic, Microsoft CEO Bill Gates is cautioning that, if the world manages to avoid the former, the latter is a very real possibility within the next 25 years. “A lot of unrest” in today’s age could spark a major war, he told CNBC’s “Make It.”...

by Slay News

Major banks are being urged to stop financing the global farming industry as part of an effort to force limits on the general public’s meat and dairy consumption. A collective of over 100 climate groups, led by Friends of the Earth, is pressuring JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and other private...

by PJ Media

How soft is the new EV car market? Some EV vehicles have been on their lots for so long that they're offering lease terms so generous, they may as well be giving them away. A Kia dealer in Virginia only gets a couple of inquiries a month for EVs....

by Western Journal

Tim Tebow has something he wants abused children in the dark, forgotten layers of American society to have — hope that the nightmare of child sex abuse can end. Tebow, a former NFL quarterback who was also a college star with Florida and had a stint as a minor...

by Sponsored Post

