Tinfoil hat time. At an Arizona rally last week, around 20 attendees who were seated in bleachers behind and to the left of Donald Trump had to go to the emergency room after the event. Most complained of pain and swelling in their eyes and even partial blindness. According to the Arizona Globe:

While the rally drew a large and enthusiastic crowd, it ended with an unexpected turn of events. Approximately 20 attendees, primarily members of the “Latinos for Trump” group who had been onstage, reported becoming ill with mysterious symptoms shortly after the rally concluded. All those who reported falling ill were seated on the side of the stage where Trump made his entrance before approaching the podium. Pastor Eli Moreno, who opened the rally with prayer, and his wife, Francesca Moreno, were among those affected. Pastor Moreno said that he experienced mild discomfort, but his wife’s symptoms were far more severe. On their drive home, Mrs. Moreno’s nose began to run, her vision blurred, and her face swelled up. They stopped at a Walgreens and encountered another rallygoer with similar symptoms. Mrs. Moreno stated that emergency room doctors flushed her eyes earlier and referred her to an ophthalmologist. Five days later, she was just beginning to feel better. Mayra Rodriguez, another attendee, also fell ill 30 minutes after leaving the rally, experiencing burning eyes and a severe headache. By the time she arrived at the emergency room, she could no longer open her eyes. After performing a dye test, the doctor informed her that she had suffered a chemical burn. Days later, she continued suffering from blurry vision and light sensitivity. Several other attendees shared similar stories with The Arizona Globe. The reported symptoms, including blurred vision, severe eye pain, and facial swelling, appeared roughly 30 minutes after the rally ended. One attendee used milk to ease the burning before heading to the hospital, while another reported his face turning red and peeling. They stated that the emergency room staff told them they were not alone—multiple patients from the rally had come in with the same complaints.

As of yesterday, Tuscan Police had not indicated they were investigating the possible crime.

After posting the story on The Liberty Daily and America First Report, I received an email from a reader:

My first take on the eye injuries at the latest Trump Rally is likelyhood of an infared (non-seeable) laser was aimed at Trump but injuring those behind him. These injuries were common during the Gulf War (1992) when infrared targeting lasers swept the desert battlefield day and night. One cannot tell immediately when exposed but later when the eye inflammation starts. The laser-eye injury threat was largely why desert soldiers wore protective eyewear day and night. At night the iris is more open and allows more eye damage. See Military Aerospace.

I then looked into multiple sources regarding infrared laser weapons and it all jibed. IF someone was positioned in front of and to the right of Trump and IF they had some sort of device that emitted infrared lasers, it's possible that the people behind Trump would have been hit. The results would have been exactly what we're seeing reported... though not nearly reported enough since very few outside of The Gateway Pundit and a handful of others are touching the story.

Hopefully, that will change. I'll be discussing it at 1:30pm Pacific on the next episode of The JD Rucker Show.

Trending Stories

by Headline USA

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The New York Times published an investigation Wednesday into the Secret Service’s security failures at the deadly July 13 Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania—revealing the identity of some agents, including two who have hired lawyers. Much of the NYT investigation retreads the same information about...

by Natural News

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has falsely claimed that her grandfather was a freedom fighter in the Indian independence movement. The Democratic presidential nominee shared on Sept. 8 a picture of herself in India with her maternal grandfather P.V. Gopalan. She described him as a "retired civil servant who...

by Frontpage Mag

In the wake of the second attempt on his life, Donald Trump flagged the “highly inflammatory language” Democrats have deployed against him, such as the charges of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that the former president is a threat to democracy and so forth. When it comes to inflammatory...

Special:

by Outkick

Puff Daddy is finally facing the mother of all karma for his alleged sick and twisted behavior spanning a decade or more. At yesterday’s press conference, reporters asked the attorney why it took so long to get these charges and that’s a great question. Fs Sot 3 (5) Here’s...

by Townhall

Former President Donald Trump was nearly assassinated on September 15 while golfing in West Palm Beach. The former president’s trip to Trump International Golf Club was not planned, but would-be assassin Ryan Wesley Routh was waiting on the course, hiding in a shrubbery for 12 hours with a rifle...

by J.B. Shurk

Remember: illegally appointed special counsel Jack Smith is prosecuting President Trump in D.C. for exercising his constitutional right to free speech after the 2020 election. Smith’s case essentially claims that Trump was not entitled to question the legitimacy of the mail-in ballot–tainted election and that his refusal to concede to Joe...

by Red State

A professor at the University of Austin ingeniously teaches students about "good and evil" by having them read the writings of some of the 20th century’s most evil people, including Adolf Hitler’s chief propagandist, Joseph Goebbels. Spoiler: I think it's absolutely brilliant. Professor Marietta, who says Goebbels used "emotional...

by Trending Politics

Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance trolled his Democratic Party opponent, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, ahead of a Wisconsin rally on Tuesday. In the short clip, Vance could be seen playing the hunting simulator “Buck Hunter,” a classic arcade game. “Hey guys, J.D. Vance here, playing a little Buck...

by S.D. Wells, Natural News

(Natural News)—Back in February, U.S. Republican Senator Ron Johnson from Wisconsin held a roundtable discussion titled ‘Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?’. In attendance at that forum was an internal medicine specialist and medical doctor named Sabine Hazan, who conducts and supervises clinical trials for...

by Daily Wire

The Islamic Republic of Iran hacked former President Donald Trump’s campaign and turned over the stolen materials to the Biden-Harris campaign, federal officials said in a statement. Federal officials from ODNI, FBI, and CISA said in a joint statement that Iranian hackers sent the stolen materials to then-Biden-Harris campaign...

by Michael Nevradakis Ph.D.

(The Defender)—The U.S. Department of State-funded domestic and international fact-checking entities that censored American independent media outlets and social media users who questioned the Biden administration’s COVID-19 and other policies, according to a congressional report. The report by the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Small Business stated: “The...

by The Post Millennial

A video from the Springfield City Commission meeting in March has resurfaced on Twitter, showing the Springfield, Ohio, City Manager Bryan Heck admitting that he had heard stories about Haitian immigrants to the town consuming "domesticated animals." A resident of Springfield spoke to at the meeting and the City...

by Daily Wire

Some of the most revealing moments from the sordid saga of Jeffrey Epstein came when government officials were asked direct questions, then ducked them without any real explanation. Case in point: Five years ago, the Labor Secretary at the time, Alex Acosta, was speaking to reporters about his handling...

by Breitbart

The FBI and U.S. Secret Service are slow-walking on the investigation into the first assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily. When asked about the investigation into the first assassination attempt on Trump, which occurred in Butler,...

by Michael Snyder

(The Economic Collapse Blog)—Years of extremely inflammatory rhetoric from the mainstream media and from many of our leaders have brought us to the brink of a societal nightmare. The numbers that I am about to share with you are horrifying, but it is so important for us to understand...