JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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Lois Radke's avatar
Lois Radke
Oct 2

Thank you for this post. I need to print this out since I will be referring to it often.

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Harry Stinson's avatar
Harry Stinson
Oct 2

This is super good, super deep and super true !!

Thankyou ,

Flyboy Stinson

🛫😊🛬👍

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