There were hundreds of thousands of people who watched Senator Ron Johnson’s “Covid-19: A Second Opinion.” But hundreds of thousands are not enough. We need as many Americans as we can get to at least watch the highlights from the blockbuster summit that took place last week. Corporate media won’t cover it, of course. It’s up to patriots to spread the truth to help end medical tyranny in the United States.

When Senator Ron Johnson held a panel discussion with renowned medical professionals and scientists last months, he did so knowing corporate media would ignore it. Unfortunately, many in conservative media ignored it as well. We were watching feeds for over 200 conservative sites and were disappointed that so few even mentioned the event. [read more]

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) joined The Alex Jones Show on Wednesday to break down why she compared Fauci to Josef Mengele. Jones asked Greene for her opinion on Lara Logan being attacked and deplatformed for comparing Dr. Fauci to the infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele. [read more]

If a person gives bad advice, over and over, at what point should the person taking all that advice stop taking it? That is the question that begs an answer at this point during the pandemic, as all the advice coming from the CDC and Fauci has been dead wrong, all along. Two solid years of bad advice that has cost trillions of dollars and millions of lives, not to mention wrecked businesses, ruined marriages and innocent children who are now maimed for life from the toxic “vaccines.” [read more]

President Donald Trump released a second statement this morning on the massive ballot harvesting operation caught on video in battleground states. [read more]

House Oversight Committee Republicans recently released the contents of emails sent between Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), his boss, then-National Institutes of Health director Dr. Francis Collins in 2020. [read more]

A newly-released study from the prestigious Johns Hopkins University revealed that the sweeping lockdowns in response to the Chinese coronavirus had “little to no effect on COVID-19 mortality.” [read more]

That sure didn’t last long. Over the past two years, the U.S. government borrowed and spent trillions of dollars that we did not have, and the Federal Reserve unwisely pumped trillions of fresh dollars into our financial system. Of course all of that money was going to be a short-term help for the economy, but it was also going to make our long-term problems even worse. So what did we get in turn for mortgaging our future? Well, it turns out that we got a few months of economic stability, tremendous inflation, and the worst supply chain crisis in the history of the United States. [read more]

The U.S. Army on Wednesday announced plans to discharge unvaccinated soldiers who do not have an “approved or pending” COVID vaccine exemption request. The vaccine mandate applies to regular soldiers, active-duty reserves, and cadets [read more]

