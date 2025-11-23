America First Report, Discern Report, Patriot TV, and our sister sites have endured plenty of digital hostility over the years — but the last several days have brought something new. Our servers have been hit repeatedly by coordinated attacks coming from IP addresses in Lanzhou and other cities across China. For the first time, the Chinese Communist Party appears to be directing real resources toward probing our defenses. They have been relentless. They have been persistent. And they have failed every time.

What makes this interesting is the same thing that makes it obvious: we don’t store user data, financial information, or anything of material value that would interest a typical criminal hacking ring. There is no pot of gold at the end of this rainbow. Which means this isn’t about money. It’s about ideology. It’s about silencing dissent. It’s about targeting truth.

For years, we’ve reported on the CCP’s efforts to infiltrate the United States at every level of society. We’ve warned about their exploitation of our open borders during the prior administration. We’ve covered their theft of U.S. technology, their partnerships with cartels, their espionage programs, their propaganda pipelines, and their willingness to co-opt or compromise American politicians. We’ve discussed their influence operations inside the Democratic Socialist movement, including figures like Zohran Mamdani. And we’ve told the truth about Beijing’s hold over members of Congress in both parties — including why Mitch McConnell remains in office long past the point where most Americans assumed he would step aside. When foreign intelligence owns your vote, retirement becomes inconvenient.

Now, suddenly, their IPs are bombarding our network.

Coincidence? Of course not.

The pattern is familiar. For years, Iranian hackers have taken an interest in our work. Washington, D.C. cyber-operators have taken occasional swings as well. But China’s involvement is new. And in the world of geopolitical tension and information warfare, a new aggressor usually means you’ve hit a nerve.

The encouraging part is that, by the grace of God, none of their attempts have succeeded. Our security infrastructure is strong, our team is vigilant, and there is absolutely no risk to our readers. You can surf our sites safely. The attacks aren’t about breaching your data; they’re about finding weaknesses they can exploit to silence platforms that refuse to bow to the woke-globalist-authoritarian script.

When the CCP goes after a publication, it’s because that publication is saying something they don’t want the world to hear. They attack prominent conservative sites routinely for that reason. The fact that they now see us as worthy of their attention says more about the influence of our collective network than any traffic chart could ever show.

Is it frustrating? Absolutely. Is it dangerous? Not to you — and not to us, as long as we remain vigilant. But is it flattering? In a way, yes. Because in warfare — digital or otherwise — nobody wastes ammunition on a target that doesn’t matter.

The last several days have brought attempted breaches, persistent probing, and nonstop noise from overseas networks. But they haven’t breached our walls, they haven’t slowed our work, and they haven’t changed our mission. If anything, they’ve strengthened it. When tyrants take notice, it means you’re telling the truth loudly enough that they can hear it from across the world.

We aren’t going anywhere. The CCP can keep firing. We’ll keep publishing. And as long as their attacks grow louder, we’ll know we’re exactly where we’re supposed to be: right over the target.