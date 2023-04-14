We covered this briefly yesterday, but it didn't get nearly the attention it deserves. I know this because normally when a story of this magnitude first appears on The Liberty Daily, dozens of conservative and alternative media sites pick up on it and run their own stories. That didn't happen this time, so clearly I didn't do a very good job of getting the word out.

Here's another attempt with the help of Michael Snyder from The Economic Collapse Blog. We may be witnessing the birth of something I've been warning about for a while. It's no secret that governments around the world, including the Biden-Harris regime, are plunging headlong into the freedom-killing quagmire of Central Bank Digital Currencies. But as I've noted, getting a bunch of CBDCs in play is only a step toward the end goal. I've been annoyed to read some journalists claiming CBDCs are the endgame. They are not.

A one-world currency that consolidates and centralizes CBDCs is the endgame, at least from a financial perspective. They don't want a Digital Dollar, a Digital Yuan, a Digital Euro, and other digital currencies doing their own thing. They want everyone everywhere on the globe using the same Digital Enslavement Currency, and the International Monetary Fund may have just rolled it out in the form of Unicoin.

Read what Snyder says about it, then I'll finish with some closing thoughts...

The IMF Has Just Unveiled a New Global Currency Known as the “Universal Monetary Unit” That Is Supposed to Revolutionize the World Economy

A new global currency just launched, but 99 percent of the global population has no idea what just happened. The “Universal Monetary Unit”, also known as “Unicoin”, is an “international central bank digital currency” that has been designed to work in conjunction with all existing national currencies. This should set off alarm bells for all of us, because the widespread adoption of a new “global currency” would be a giant step forward for the globalist agenda. The IMF did not create this new currency, but it was unveiled at a major IMF gathering earlier this week…

Today, at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Spring Meetings 2023, the Digital Currency Monetary Authority (DCMA) announced their official launch of an international central bank digital currency (CBDC) that strengthens the monetary sovereignty of participating central banks and complies with the recent crypto assets policy recommendations proposed by the IMF. Universal Monetary Unit (UMU), symbolized as ANSI Character, Ü, is legally a money commodity, can transact in any legal tender settlement currency, and functions like a CBDC to enforce banking regulations and to protect the financial integrity of the international banking system.

As the press release quoted above indicates, this new “Universal Monetary Unit” was created by the Digital Currency Monetary Authority.

So who in the world is the Digital Currency Monetary Authority?

Honestly, I had no idea until I started doing research for this article.

The press release says that the organization consists of “sovereign states, central banks, commercial and retail banks, and other financial institutions”…

The DCMA is a world leader in the advocacy of digital currency and monetary policy innovations for governments and central banks. Membership within the DCMA consists of sovereign states, central banks, commercial and retail banks, and other financial institutions.

Basically, it sounds like a secretive cabal of international banks and national governments is conspiring to push this new currency down our throats.

We are being told that the “Universal Monetary Unit” is “‘Crypto 2.0”, and those that created it are hoping that it will be widely adopted by “all constituencies in a global economy”…

The DCMA introduces Universal Monetary Unit as Crypto 2.0 because it innovates a new wave of cryptographic technologies for realizing a digital currency public monetary system with a widespread adoption framework encompassing use cases for all constituencies in a global economy.

I don’t know about you, but this sounds super shady to me.

Of course the Digital Currency Monetary Authority is not the only one that has been working on a new digital currency.

The UK has also been working on one.

The same is true for the European Union.

And would it surprise anyone that the Biden administration is touting the potential benefits of a “digital form of the U.S. dollar”? The following comes from the official White House website…

A United States central bank digital currency (CBDC) would be a digital form of the U.S. dollar. While the U.S. has not yet decided whether it will pursue a CBDC, the U.S. has been closely examining the implications of, and options for, issuing a CBDC. If the U.S. pursued a CBDC, there could be many possible benefits, such as facilitating efficient and low-cost transactions, fostering greater access to the financial system, boosting economic growth, and supporting the continued centrality of the U.S. within the international financial system.

I don’t think that it is a coincidence that governments all over the western world are simultaneously developing CBDCs.

And the IMF has actually already put together an extensive handbook “to assist central banks and governments throughout the world in their CBDC rollouts”…

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is putting together a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) handbook to assist central banks and governments throughout the world in their CBDC rollouts. Published publicly on April 10, the “IMF Approach to Central Bank Digital Currency Capacity Development” report outlines the IMF’s multi-year strategy for aiding CBDC rollouts, including the development of a living “CBDC Handbook” for monetary authorities to follow.

A lot of people out there will cheer when these digital currencies are introduced.

But it is imperative to understand that once everyone is using them, your financial privacy will be almost totally gone.

Authorities will be able to track virtually everything that you buy and sell, and I am sure that they won’t hesitate to use that information against you.

Needless to say, the potential for tyranny in such a system is off the charts.

Can you imagine a world in which you are restricted from buying meat for a while because you have already used your “carbon credits” for the month?

Your “financial privileges” could potentially be restricted at any time at the whim of a government bureaucrat, and if you are a big enough troublemaker you could be “deplatformed” from the system permanently.

Of course in order for such a system to have real teeth, cash and other forms of payment will need to be phased out, and that is precisely what is happening right now in Europe. The following comes from the official website of the European Parliament…

To restrict transactions in cash and crypto assets, MEPs want to cap payments that can be accepted by persons providing goods or services. They set limits up to €7000 for cash payments and €1000 for crypto-asset transfers, where the customer cannot be identified.

Ultimately, they will just keep lowering the limits until the use of cash is almost completely eliminated.

Everyone will be slowly but surely forced on to the new digital system, and it will be a system that they control with an iron fist.

And most people will willingly go along with it. These days, most people are just scraping by from month to month and one recent survey found that 70 percent of all Americans are “financially stressed” at this point…

Inflation, economic instability and a lack of savings have an increasing number of Americans feeling financially stressed. Some 70% of Americans admit to being stressed about their personal finances these days and a majority — 52% — of U.S. adults said their financial stress has increased since before the Covid-19 pandemic began in March 2020, according to a new CNBC Your Money Financial Confidence Survey conducted in partnership with Momentive.

Most Americans simply do not care that these new digital currencies could open a door for great tyranny.

They just want to be able to pay the bills and take care of their families, and if our politicians tell them that this new system is good for the economy they will be all for it.

But those of us that are awake know that more globalism doesn’t lead anywhere good.

Concentrating even more power in the hands of the international elite is always a bad idea, and hopefully we can start to get more people to understand this.

Michael’s new book entitled “End Times” is now available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can check out his new Substack newsletter right here.

Editor's Commentary

Those who have been attempting to expose the machinations of the New World Order, the globalist elite cabal, the Liberal World Order, or whatever they're calling themselves these days have long said that a one-world currency will be required in order for the powers-that-be to have complete control over us. Unicoin really could be it, and hopefully my readers are cognizant of the fact that I do not jump on conspiracy theories very easily.

With that said, this particular conspiracy "theory" is materializing as fact. This is why it's imperative that we do everything in our power to accomplish two things. First, we must fight this in any way that we can and unfortunately I'm not sure how that manifests. I know that making people aware is an important part of fighting the good fight because we will need to reach a tipping point of awareness to have a chance, but even then I'm not sure how to stop it. That's above my paygrade. All I know is that people must be told the truth.

Second, it behooves us all to start (if you haven't started already) building and/or joining localized networks for alternative commerce. Make friends. Build alliances. Get to know farmers, ranchers, shop owners... anyone who isn't part of the corporate financial infrastructure. Again, I do not know exactly what that will look like or if alt-economies are going to be effective anywhere, let alone everywhere. I just know that smarter people than me are talking about it too, so there's a good chance it's on the right track.

The most important consideration for Bible-believing Christians is that we must never let our faith be secondary to anything. Surviving and thriving in this world is important to many of us, but we cannot allow that to ever supersede our faith. No matter how bad things get in this world, it's our place in the next world that should be our greatest consideration.

God Bless you all.