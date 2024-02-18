Editor's Commentary: This article was sent to me titled, "Globalists Panic: Alex Soros Declares We Must Not Abandon Ukraine." I took great editorial liberty in changing it and added commentary before the news because the underlying message can easily be missed.

George and Alex Soros, along with their globalist buddies in the World Economic Forum, United Nations, NATO, and the Council for Inclusive Capitalism, do not view Ukraine the way American leftists and NeoCons do. In America, most of the ongoing support for sending taxpayer dollars to Ukraine is driven by the Military Industrial Complex enacting their will on their puppets in Washington DC. It's mostly driven by greed.

For the Globalist Elite Cabal, the stakes in Ukraine are far greater than making a quick buck. It is the cesspool of corruption from which they're able to launch their most important initiatives in Europe. This is why it was so important for Barack Obama and the Deep State to initiate the color revolution in the nation in 2014. And it's why Alex Soros is working hard to keep the money and weapons flowing in.

Keep in mind that they do not believe Ukraine can actually win. In fact, they don't care about the outcome at all. What they want is for the war to be prolonged. The longer it lasts, the easier it is for the globalists to assert their will. The more damaged Ukraine is when (if?) a winner is finally declared, the better it will be for the aforementioned globalist groups as well as their financiers in BlackRock, Vanguard, central banks, the IMF, and the BIS.

Modern day Ukraine was built by Obama and his underlings to be a black hole from which truth cannot escape. Massive money laundering goes undetected in Ukraine. Bioweapons can be built with less scrutiny than in Communist China. Weapons can be brought in and divvied out to whatever nation or terrorist organization suits the needs of the globalists. Hamas and Hezbollah are recent recipients of military aid that was laundered through Ukraine.

In short, this is not just another globalist virtue signaling for Ukraine. It's a public statement of the panic the cabal is feeling over the prospects of aid not flowing to Ukraine from the United States. It is imperative that Republicans use the limited power they have in the House to prevent further funding of the globalists' machinations. With that said, here's the news itself generated from corporate media reports...

Alex Soros, the Democratic mega-donor and chairman of the Open Society Foundations (OSF), asserted emphatically on Saturday that the West must stand firmly with Ukraine.

Soros, who assumed leadership of the Open Society Foundations from his father, George Soros, held discussions with Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba during the Munich Security Conference in Germany. Their meeting underscored Soros's unwavering support for Kyiv in its ongoing conflict with Moscow.

In a statement posted on X, Soros urged Western nations to maintain their financial support for Ukraine, emphasizing, "We must not abandon Ukraine."

Soros's remarks come amidst a contentious debate in Washington D.C., where House Republicans are pushing back against President Biden's request for an additional $60 billion in aid to Ukraine. Concerns over corruption scandals within President Zelensky's administration, the lack of progress on the battlefield, and the absence of a clear end goal outlined by the White House have fueled opposition to further financial commitments.

President Zelensky also made a plea for continued Western assistance during the Munich conference, citing an "artificial deficit" of weapons and munitions that he claims has given Russia an advantage. The recent capture of Avdiivka by Russian forces, following a four-month battle, underscores the urgency of the situation.

Alex Soros, much like his father, has been a staunch advocate for Ukraine. His recent visit to Kyiv, where he met with President Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska, reflects his ongoing commitment. Soros's donation of $1 million to Olena Zelenska's charity further solidifies his partnership with the Open Society Foundations in supporting Ukrainian causes.

The Soros network's involvement in Ukraine dates back decades, with the establishment of the International Renaissance Foundation (IRF) in Kyiv in 1990. Through initiatives like the IRF, the Open Society Foundations have been instrumental in supporting Ukraine's civil society and citizen's groups, investing approximately $230 million in the country over the years.

Looking ahead, Alex Soros has identified preventing the resurgence of "MAGA-style" Republicans, particularly former President Donald Trump, as a key priority. He argues that such a development would jeopardize European unity and undermine progress made in response to the conflict in Ukraine.

Soros and his father have long been influential figures in leftist causes, leveraging their substantial wealth to advance agendas ranging from abortion rights to climate change activism. Prior to assuming leadership of the Open Society Foundations, Alex Soros was actively involved in supporting Democratic candidates, including prominent figures like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

Between 2020 and 2022, the Open Society Foundations, alongside personal contributions from George Soros, channeled approximately half a billion dollars into political causes aligned with the Democratic Party. This financial influence has extended to Alex Soros's interactions with the Biden administration, including numerous visits to the White House and meetings with administration officials.

In sum, Alex Soros's advocacy for Ukraine reflects a broader commitment to progressive causes, both domestically and internationally, driven by a desire to shape political outcomes and promote social change.