JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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LWC's avatar
LWC
Apr 7

With Prez T, never, ever, never, ever forget his book entitled, "Art of the Deal".

Too few of the left remain in the woods.

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David Strittmatter's avatar
David Strittmatter
Apr 7

Pray. 1 Tim 2:1-4

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