I hesitated to post my speculations about this topic too far ahead of the deadline — just in case I’m right. I wouldn’t want to be the guy who tipped the President’s hand. But with Iran’s military incapable of moving in time, here’s my theory.

President Trump is not going to destroy a ton of power plants and infrastructure in Iran. The threats and blistering rhetoric were designed to get the IRGC spread out — moving away from locations they feel are likely to be targets. As has always been the case with Islamic militaries and militias, they use public buildings such as schools, mosques, hospitals, and yes, power plants and other civilian infrastructure to hide their weapons and men, using human shields to protect their assets.

Like turning on the lights in a dark and dirty room, President Trump’s threats were intended to make the cockroaches scramble for cover.

This is not a new tactic. It has been the playbook of asymmetric warfare in that region for decades. What is new — and frankly remarkable, if my read is correct — is the degree to which this administration appears to be turning that playbook against its authors. The threats are the operation. The rhetoric is the weapon. And the IRGC may already be reacting exactly as intended.

The Three Likely Targets

There are only three categories of target that the United States will likely strike. Each is militarily decisive, each is proportionate to America’s stated strategic objectives, and each is defensible to the American people.

Target One: Kharg Island

Iran’s primary oil export terminal. Striking it cripples the regime’s primary revenue stream and applies catastrophic economic pressure; if boots do hit the ground in Iran again, this is one of the places they’ll be.

Target Two: Strait of Hormuz Weapons Capabilities

Anti-ship missile batteries, naval mines staging areas, and fast-boat attack squadrons. Neutralizing these removes Iran’s most credible conventional threat to global energy markets and U.S. naval assets simultaneously.

Target Three: Nuclear Materials and Equipment — and This Is Where the Misinformation Comes In

It is entirely possible that U.S. intelligence believes Iran’s enriched uranium is not all buried in hardened bunkers. Some of it may be hidden in power plants and other civilian infrastructure — precisely the facilities Trump’s rhetoric has been threatening. By broadcasting those threats loudly and publicly, the U.S. military can watch, in real time, to see if anything of interest gets moved out of those facilities. The threatening language is also an intelligence collection operation.

The Strategic Calculus

Think about what this achieves if the theory is correct. Iran’s commanders, fearing strikes on civilian infrastructure, disperse military assets from those locations while calling on civilians to step in and become human shields (yes, that’s how IRGC mentality works).

American satellites, signals intelligence, and human assets on the ground track everything that moves. Hidden nuclear materials — if they were concealed inside civilian sites — either stay put and get destroyed, or they move and get identified. Either way, the United States wins the intelligence battle before a single Tomahawk is launched.

This is Sun Tzu applied to the Persian Gulf. The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting. Short of that, the next best thing is to make the enemy reveal himself before you fight him. Trump’s unsubtle bluster about bombing power plants may be neither reckless nor incendiary — it may be the most sophisticated psychological operation the United States has run against an enemy in a generation.

If I’m right, this is a masterstroke. If I’m wrong, I’ll have to reckon with my own delusions — and with a decision that history will not judge kindly.

And let’s be honest: the style fits. Trump has always understood, at an instinctive level, that credible threats are leverage. He used this playbook in his first term with North Korea, with NATO allies, with trade partners. The volume and the drama are features, not bugs. They create uncertainty in the minds of adversaries who cannot afford to assume the threats are hollow.

A Candid Admission

Yes, I could be completely wrong. I want to say that clearly, without hedging it into meaninglessness. If President Trump genuinely intends to take out Iranian civilian power infrastructure on a wide scale, I believe that would be both a strategic mistake and a moral one — and I would say so loudly, regardless of who ordered it. Counterproductive is too gentle a word for what that would invite: humanitarian catastrophe, regional escalation, and a propaganda gift to the very regime we are trying to weaken.

But I do not believe that is what is coming. I find it genuinely hard to imagine that the man who has built his foreign policy brand around “America wins” would hand the mullahs a martyrdom narrative of that magnitude. The threats, I believe, are the strategy — not the opening act of a bombing campaign against civilian infrastructure, but the bombing campaign itself, conducted in the cognitive domain rather than the kinetic one.

It will get kinetic where it needs to get kinetic. The prelude is simply theater.

If the lights stay on in Tehran, and Iran’s nuclear program is nonetheless degraded — if the cockroaches scattered and revealed themselves — then what we will have witnessed is one of the more elegant applications of strategic deception in modern American military history. That is what I am betting on.

If I’m wrong, I’ll be the first to say it. And then I’ll double and triple my prayers for this nation because the consequences of bad moves on this scale would be devastating.

As a Bible-believing Christian who knows that God is sovereign, none of these scenarios worry me. This and every major situation will play out how it’s supposed to play out and God’s plan is perfect. Therefore, we have nothing to fear in the end.

The views expressed in this piece are analytical speculation based on open-source reporting and the author’s own strategic assessment. They do not reflect classified information and should not be construed as such. The author acknowledges a non-trivial probability of being entirely incorrect.