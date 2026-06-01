JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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Desert Nomad's avatar
Desert Nomad
3d

Being aware doesn't accomplish anything. How do we PREPARE?

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FreedomFighter's avatar
FreedomFighter
3d

Stop the madness. Nothing is inevitable, unless we allow it. There will be no money-- just a digital record in an electronic ledger. No dollar bills in your pocket, just an entry in the cloud. We do not need data centers to store human knowledge. We have what we need: brains The whole slave system is dependent on power, electricity. Just shut the electricity off. It does not work without electricity, power of an electrical nature.

Do not cooperate, do not comply, do not submit. The choice is yours.

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