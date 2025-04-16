The man at the center of the Democrats' and legacy media's latest attack against President Donald Trump's deportations is being painted as a saint. But his wife, who now claims he's been a great husband and father for seven years en route to a $220,000 GoFundMe payday, filed restraining orders for domestic violence against him in 2020 and 2021.

Oops.

According to The Post Millennial:

The wife of Kilmar Garcia, a man who was deported from Maryland to his native El Salvador in March 14, has spoken out publicly to ask that he be returned to the US and their family. A GoFundMe crowdsourcing campaign has raised over $165,000. What Jenniefer Vasquez did not mention, however, is that she petitioned for a domestic violence protective order against him in 2021. Revealing the information about the protective order in a post, Andy Ngo said "The wife of deported suspected gang terrorist Kilmar Abrego Garcia either lied to the court when she petitioned for a domestic violence protective order against him or she is lying now on the GoFundMe claiming he is an excellent husband as over $162K has poured in." The case detail shows that it was brought by Vasquez against Garcia in May 2021 for domestic violence. The case has since been closed. Garcia has been referred to by many media outlets as a "Maryland man" or "Maryland dad."

This guys is apparently the hill upon which Democrats and legacy media want to die.