Watch today's show on Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute, Gab, Gettr, or listen to it on Apple Podcasts.

For the months after the 2020 election was stolen, I spent most hours of nearly every day trying to figure out how to fix it. I spoke to attorneys, conservative leaders, and fellow patriots to see what courses of action could be taken. My perspective on the situation from around the middle of November, 2020, until some time in mid-2021 was that if the proper election results were going to be honored and if Joe Biden could be prevented from remaining in the White House, it would be due to the Will of God moving America in the right direction.

As is the case now with pretty much everything in my life, my philosophy at the time was to fight the good fight and know that God handles the details. None of us know what role we will be chosen to play in any of the events around us so it behooves us to do what we believe is right from a Biblical perspective so we can be there if God chooses to use us. To those who are not Bible-believing Christians, your philosophy may be similar without the supernatural component. You want to fight for your freedoms, your families, your communities, and your nation and if things work out, we will be victorious in the end.

Either way, we fight.

But as months turned into a year, we saw more and more calls from the right to "move on" and focus on 2022. This was a disastrous choice that far too many made. It was obviously disastrous to many of us who realized that a stolen election that goes unpunished and unresolved will lead to more stolen elections. That's exactly what happened in 2022. My hope was that perhaps NOW more patriots would wake up to the reality that this is going to be the permanent state of affairs in most states and thereby the nation if we don't fight it now ceaselessly until it's fixed.

Oddly, that's not the reaction we've seen so far. Instead, we're seeing excuses from conservative and alternative media about why the red tsunami didn't happen, as I covered in yesterday's episode of The JD Rucker Show. As I noted then, I will give these pundits, commentators, and thought-leaders this week to come to their senses, acknowledge that most if not all of the close elections in states with de facto legalized voter fraud were stolen, and start calling it out for what it is to their audience. Otherwise, they're on the wrong side of the fight for freedom and should be summarily ignored.

Three More "Election Fraud Deniers"

There are three other arenas in which "election fraud deniers" are rampant. When we look at these arenas, we realize the beauty of the globalist elite cabal's plans. I hate to frame their plan with the word "beauty" but it truly is a work of art when you look at it as a whole. They were so absolute in the fulfillment of their plans that it seems nearly impossible to overcome the foundation they've built, let alone the mechanisms they've put into place on top of their voter fraud foundation.

The first and most obvious part of their plan was to control election laws and processes. Under the guise of stopping the spread of Covid-19, they laid the groundwork for easy-to-achieve and difficult-to-catch vote stealing. They allowed these processes to be normalized by switching the narrative to "voter accessibility." Any states that tried to reverse the pandemic-era voting laws or pass new voter integrity laws were said to be engaged in voter suppression.

They were extremely successful in most states. They used their corporate proxies such as sports leagues and retail giants to pressure and intimidate lawmakers against passing voter integrity bills. It doesn't matter to them that in states like Georgia where the intimidation didn't work and the bill became law, records were broken in the number of midterm election voters. To the enemies of this nation, the voter suppression narrative will continue, facts be damned.

This is why Pandemic Panic Theater 2.0 didn't materialize ahead of the election. It wasn't necessary. Many of us expected there to be a resurgence of Covid-19 or a new Plandemic to keep the fraud alive and well, but as it turned out they didn't need it. Arizona, Pennsylvania, and other states retained many of their 2020 election voting practices that allowed the steal to happen.

Another arena that they've controlled to allow voter fraud deniers to flourish is in district attorneys offices around the country. What good are laws if the prosecutors won't enforce them? We can thank George Soros for having such success with his pet project. He had some incredible "wins" in DA's offices this election cycle that were intentionally overshadowed by "bigger" races.

The third arena is the judiciary. This is the tough one to quantify because we don't know which judges are corrupt until we get election cases in front of them. That's getting harder and harder because so few candidates are fighting back. The tide may turn for us if just a couple of candidates whose elections were stolen will stick their necks out and fight it, but as of now we're just not seeing a whole lot of action. I've heard off the record from three campaigns who are exploring this possibility, but they certainly better hurry.

One candidate went public with her intentions to fight:

Can We Fix This?

Yes, the picture seems to be bleak. Those who want to perpetuate voter fraud as the new normal in America control the election practices in most states, the prosecutors, and the corrupt judiciary. They have control over the obvious election fraud deniers in corporate media, Big Tech, and the federal government. They have controlled opposition in conservative and alternative media. Where does that leave us?

To answer that question, we need to look at our assets. We have a majority in the form of voters. That's a good thing and until 2020 it was the most powerful tool we could have. But the vast majority of those voters are being gaslighted into accepting that the elections were not stolen since most of them still get their information from Fox News and other corporate media propagandists, which means we need to shift them away. We need a new form of "red-pilling" that prevents them from being terrified of the "election denier" label. The only way I can think of to do that is if they start getting their news from alternative outlets like The Liberty Daily, The Gateway Pundit, my Substack, or my show.

We have legal recourse. Of course, there will be those who say that avenue is futile since the judiciary is corrupt, but I cannot believe EVERYONE in the judiciary is corrupt. There has to be some out there who will hear the truth and rule on it honestly. We didn't have nearly enough lawsuits in 2020 and the ones that were put forth were often weak or mishandled. We need more this time. At this stage I'm not hearing about many, but then again maybe there are a lot and they just haven't been made public yet.

It's not just the candidates. There are ways in many states for average voters and attorneys to put together suits that can expose the voter fraud and help to overturn stolen elections. If I had a team of researches and attorneys I'd lead the charge, but I do not. Hopefully, someone else out there has the resources. Whoever they are, it's imperative that they contact me to see if there's any way I can help by spreading the word.

The final course of action we can take is the one I won't be discussing today. It's the revolution play, and while many in my audience believe the time is now, I cannot get myself to explore that option until all others are exhausted. Regardless of what happens, the need to organize our group and coordinate efforts has never been greater. This is why discern.tv is going to be so important. It won't just be a media hub. Through there, we will work to bring patriots together to fight whatever the enemy has in store for us.

The most important thing we must do is pray. If that's all you can do to fight what's happening to this nation, it's enough.