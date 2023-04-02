As I've long-argued on most of my websites, the globalist elite cabal desperately wants us to abandon real meats such as beef and chicken, replacing them with plant-based meats, lab-grown meats, and insects.

The plant-based meat industry is what it is; there are those who do not eat meat so there's a natural market for them. But lab-grown meats and insects are being artificially inserted into society, not because there's a shortage of real meat but because the powers-that-be pretend to think climate change is going to kill us.

In reality, they don't think that, at least not most of them. They weaponize climate change hysteria to force obtuse policies on us. Replacing real meat with abominable alternatives is one such policy. Thankfully, some world leaders are starting to push back.

I've also argued on my websites that artificial intelligence is being used to not only advance the narrative now, but to craft the narrative for the future. Globalists like Yuval Noah Harari and Klaus Schwab have been promoting artificial intelligence as better for work, governance, and overall decision-making. That's why it's no surprise that when I asked AI chatbot ChatGPT to write an article about lab-grown meat and insects replacing real meat, the result was perfectly aligned with the globalist agenda.

Keep in mind, I did not ask the AI bot to editorialize or make the case for lab-grown meat or insects. I simply asked it to write an article about the possibility. On its own accord, it added biased comments such as "lab-grown meat and insects offer exciting alternatives." Even as it described the downsides, it did so in a way that was basically a sales pitch for a future without real meat.

Here's the article by ChatGPT AI, verbatim:

Will Lab-Grown Meats and Insects Replace Real Meat?

by ChatGPT

Meat consumption has been a long-standing cultural and culinary tradition for many societies around the world. However, the rising global demand for meat has led to environmental, ethical, and health concerns, prompting a search for sustainable alternatives. Two possible solutions that have gained traction in recent years are lab-grown meat and insect-based protein sources. Lab-grown meat, also known as cultured meat, is produced by taking a small sample of animal muscle cells and growing them in a lab using a nutrient-rich culture medium. The resulting product is biologically identical to conventional meat but without the associated animal welfare, environmental, and health issues. This innovation offers a sustainable and humane alternative to traditional meat production. The process has gained much interest and investment, with several startups and established companies working on developing commercially viable products. Insects, on the other hand, have been consumed by humans for thousands of years, but only in a few cultures. Insects are high in protein, low in fat, and rich in micronutrients. They require fewer resources and produce fewer greenhouse gases than traditional livestock. Insects can be reared using food waste and other organic materials, making them an eco-friendly protein source. While insects are already consumed in some countries, such as Thailand, Cambodia, and Mexico, many Western societies have yet to adopt them as a food source. While lab-grown meat and insects offer exciting alternatives to traditional meat production, there are still several challenges to overcome. One of the main obstacles for lab-grown meat is cost. The technology is still in its early stages, and producing meat in a lab is still more expensive than raising animals. Moreover, the public's perception of the product is still in its infancy, and consumers may not be willing to pay a premium for cultured meat until it becomes more widely accepted. Similarly, while insects may offer a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative, cultural biases against consuming insects remain prevalent in many societies. This bias, combined with regulatory hurdles, has made it challenging to establish insect farming as a viable industry. Despite the challenges, the benefits of lab-grown meat and insect-based protein sources are significant. They offer sustainable, humane, and eco-friendly alternatives to traditional meat production, which will be critical as the global population continues to grow. As technology advances and public perception shifts, lab-grown meat and insects may become a staple in our diets, helping us to live more sustainably while enjoying the taste and nutritional benefits of meat.

I've said it before and I'll keep saying it until they physically shut me up. I will not be eating any of their abominations, nor will my family. This is why we just launched the only beef company in America that sells both frozen beef boxes for the near-term and freeze-dried beef for long term storage.