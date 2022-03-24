2020 Election Theft Was an Attack Against the Constitution — We Cannot "Move on" Until Perpetrators Are Taken Down

There are three groups of Republicans as it pertains to the 2020 election. The first is a relatively large group but whose numbers are shrinking. This group believes Joe Biden really got 81 million votes, including more votes from Black voters than Barack Obama. They think 2020 was the most secure and accurate election in history. In other words, they are actually Democrats.

The second group is the one I'm in. It's the group that knows the 2020 election was stolen and the only time we need to stop looking into it is when every perpetrator of the theft is brought to justice.

The last group believes the 2020 election was stolen, but there's nothing we can do about it so we must move on. We'll do better and get 'em next time. This group is the one that includes candidate for U.S. Senate in Alabama, Mo Brooks.

Sadly for Brooks, he's been fading fast in the polls after having a commanding lead last year. He has run an absolutely horrible campaign and squandered the good will he received with Donald Trump's endorsement. But by claiming recently that he is in the third group who believe the 2020 election was stolen and there's nothing we can do about it, he has lost his only real asset: Trump's endorsement.

Here's what happened according to Todd Starnes:

Brooks called Trump’s decision “disappointing,” blaming Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). “It’s disappointing that, just like in 2017, President Trump lets Mitch McConnell manipulate him again,” Brooks said in a lengthy statement. “Every single negative TV ad against our campaign has come from McConnell and his allies. I wish President Trump wouldn’t fall for McConnell’s ploys, but, once again, he has.”

Let's be perfectly clear. The very last person in the world that Donald Trump would ever allow himself to be manipulated by is Mitch McConnell. He would let himself be manipulated by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez before he fell for McConnell's slithering tricks ever again.

It's a sloppy and desperate ploy by Brooks. At this point, it may have been the only ploy he had left. His chances have dropped to essentially zero. The only way he even gets in the runoff without the Trump endorsement is if the candidates ahead of him dropped out.

The article continues:

Trump called Brooks “woke” for telling rallygoers to move past the disputed 2020 election results. “When I heard his statement, I said, “Mo, you just blew the election, and there’s nothing you can do about it.” Very sad but, since he decided to go in another direction, so have I, and I am hereby withdrawing my endorsement of Mo Brooks for the Senate. I don’t think the great people of Alabama will disagree with me,” Trump said. Brooks pushed back against Trump. “I have not changed. I am the only proven America first candidate in this Senate race. I am the only candidate who fought voter fraud and election theft when it counted, between Nov.3 and Jan. 6,” Brooks said. “I repeat what has prompted President Trump’s ire. The only legal way America can prevent 2020′s election debacle is for patriotic Americans to focus on and win the 2022 and 2024 elections so that we have the power to enact laws that give us honest and accurate elections.

On the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel, I explained why Brooks and others in the "move on" camp are absolutely wrong. In essence, it comes down to realizing what was done.

This was a crime.

One can argue it's the most consequential crime in world history.

That's not hyperbole. Considering the trajectory this nation and the rest of the world is on, it's not far-fetched to think billions of people will be adversely affected by Biden and Kamala Harris being installed into the White House.

It may or may not be possible to put the actual winner of the 2020 election back in the White House, but that's not the point. If one believes a massive crime was committed, then moving on cannot be an option.