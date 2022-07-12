Whenever a young and otherwise healthy person dies of unknown causes, it's fair to wonder if it was the jabs. After all, the massive increase in unexplained deaths among young people across the planet correlates perfectly with the rollout and ongoing push to inject every man, woman, and child on earth with as many doses of the Covid-19 "vaccines" as possible.

The latest suspicious death of a celebrity came from South Africa where Netflix star Busisiwe Lurayi died at home at the age of 36. According to the New York Post:

Busisiwe “Busi” Lurayi, star of the Netflix comedy series “How to Ruin Christmas,” has died at her home in South Africa. She was 36. Lurayi’s family confirmed that she passed “suddenly” in a statement on the official Instagram account of her Johannesburg-based talent agency, Eye Media Artists. “We are deeply saddened to notify you of the passing of our beloved Busisiwe Lurayi,” the post reads. “Busisiwe passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday [July 10, 2022] by medical personnel.” The official cause of “death is still unknown as we await the results of the autopsy report,” the family added. “We humbly request that you allow us as the family to come to terms with this tragic news.”

As is always the case, we cannot say definitively that it was the jabs because standard operating procedure dictated by the powers-that-be is to mention the death when it occurs, then bury the story forever. I was recently told off-the-record by a family member of a prominent deceased celebrity that they were instructed not to mention vaccine status or Covid-19 even AFTER doctors determine blood clots were a factor in their loved one's death. Is this happening every time the jabs kill and are identified as the cause of death?

Unfortunately, we're forced to speculate because the truth is not being released. If there is an explanation for these deaths other than the jabs, we are ready to hear it. But nobody is offering explanations and corporate media is too controlled by Big Pharma to even ask the right questions. The vast majority who work in government, healthcare, and media are willfully ignoring these questions because they fear being removed from their jobs.

Most just turn away and keep their mouths shut. Some are actively and directly involved in the coverup.

The truth will not come out until enough people demand it. We do what we can to expose it but we do not have the resources to conduct proper investigations. Those in corporate media or government who could expose it are unwilling to risk their careers, or worse.