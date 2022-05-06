Right off the bat, let me state for the record that I desperately HOPE Elon Musk is legitimately just an eccentric billionaire who truly wants to bring free speech back to Twitter without a nefarious agenda behind him. I'm still at 50/50 on him, but I very much hope I'm wrong about the potential that he's a Trojan Horse who will deliver propaganda and gaslighting for The Great Reset in a trickle that may influence conservatives and Christians into unwittingly embracing Neo-Marxist ideas.

On today's episode of The Midnight Sentinel, I discussed the four most concerning aspects of his personality and history that should make us skeptical about his intentions. As an added bonus, I believe he needs to address his "training" as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum and Klaus Schwab.

The four aspects of Elon Musk that should make us most concerned are part of the article below by Ryan Matters at New Brave World. Below the article, I explain how the New World Order's plans may include using Musk and Twitter to influence people who are currently immune to their propaganda, namely freedom-loving conservatives and Christians. Here's Ryan...

Elon Musk: Champion of Free Speech or Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing?

Recently, the news broke that Elon Musk (now the world’s richest man) acquired Twitter. Musk claims that he’s a “free speech absolutist” and his takeover of the company was motivated by his passion for open discourse.

Musk called Twitter “the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”. He feels that free speech is “the bedrock of a functioning democracy” and that’s why he just couldn’t bear to witness the tech platform engage in such brash censorship.

Sounds good, right?

After all, many of us have been voicing our concerns about the Orwellian rise in censorship over the last few years, and here’s a billionaire siding with us (for once). In fact, mere days after Musk’s offer was accepted by Twitter’s board, previously banned accounts began to return to the platform.

It seems almost too good to be true… and maybe it is.

Who Is Elon Musk?

Before hopping aboard the Musk express, we’d do well to remind ourselves exactly who this man is and what he represents.

Patrick Wood of Technocracy.news recently wrote a great article on this very topic in which he identifies Musk as having four distinct identities – “Transhumanist”, “Technocrat”, “Space Pioneer” and “Eccentric Father”.

1. Transhumanist

Make no mistake, Elon Musk is an out-and-out transhumanist. His company “Neuralink” is currently developing the future of brain interfaces. Musk claims that the short-term goal of Neuralink is to help those with clinical problems and that the long term goal of Neuralink is to fulfil the transhumanist dream of human/AI symbiosis.

Indeed, transhumanists extol the “benefits” of techno-life interfaces to “enhance” human life. Such a vision can be traced back to former US National Security Advisor, Zbigniew Brzeziński, and his 1970 book Between Two Ages, in which he outlines his philosophies regarding the technocratic control of society.

Human conduct, some argue, can be predetermined and subjected to deliberate control. Man is increasingly acquiring the capacity to determine the sex of his children, to affect through drugs the extent of their intelligence, and to modify and control their personalities. Speaking of a future at most only decades away, an experimenter in intelligence control asserted, “I foresee the time when we shall have the means and therefore, inevitably, the temptation to manipulate the behaviour and intellectual functioning of all the people through environmental and biochemical manipulation of the brain.”

Is Musk developing neural lace technology because he wants to cure autism, or is he simply bringing the transhumanist dream to fruition?

2. Technocrat

Musk’s grandfather, Joshua Haldeman, D.C. was the Research Director for Technocracy, Inc in Canada during the 1930s and 40s. Musk himself is continuing his grandfather’s work by building out the technocratic control grid with his Starlink network, driverless car technology and, of course, his pioneering work in artificial intelligence.

In 2014, Musk attended the DARPA Robotic Challenge and has spoken numerous times about how robots will take over jobs leading to the institution of a Universal Basic Income.

3. Space Pioneer

Musk is the founder of rocket company, SpaceX and one of his ultimate goals is to colonize Mars. In 2020, SpaceX signed a $102 million contract with the US Department of Defense to “provide point-to-point transit for cargo via space”.

According to some researchers, the “Great Reset” agenda goes hand in hand with an effort to move all technology used for financial clearing, as well as societal control, into space. And it seems the Globalists have chosen Musk for the job.

SpaceX has applied to launch some 40,000 satellites into low-earth orbit (12,000 of which have already been approved) in a plan to provide 5G internet access worldwide. But the utility of such a network goes far beyond consumer 5G. The possible uses include tracking, tracing, financial clearing, and “defense“.

In other words, not only does Musk collaborate with the US military, his satellites may very well form the basis for the space-based, technocratic control grid.

4. Eccentric Billionaire

Describing Musk as “eccentric” may be a bit of an understatement. Musk is the father to 8 children in total, his last two with his most recent girlfriend “Grimes”, a self-described pagan witch who claims to be able to astral travel to different dimensions. Musk’s first male child with Grimes was originally named “X Æ A-12”. This was later changed to “X Æ A-Xii” (and then shortened to just “X”), an odd name to say the least.

According to Grimes, the “X” stands for “the unknown variable”, the “Æ” is her “elven” spelling of Ai which stands for “Artificial Intelligence”, and the original “A-12” was a nod to the CIA’s Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance plane (stationed at Area 51). She also told a user on Instagram that the name is pronounced “X” (like the letter) and then “A.I”.

Early this year, news broke that Musk had fathered a second child with Grimes, named “Exa Dark Sideræl”. According to Grimes, “Exa” stands for “exaFLOPS”, a supercomputing term (so another nod to artificial intelligence), “dark” refers to “dark matter” and Sideræl is a kind of astrology, which, according to Grimes, represents the “true time of the universe”.

The names of Musk’s last two children perfectly reflect his relationship with Grimes in that they represent the coming together of a technocrat and an occultist; the synthesis of technology and esotericism. This same blending of old and new, of Magick and Material, should be a familiar concept to anyone who has studied transhumanism.

What’s Really Behind Musk’s Twitter Acquisition?

So that brings us to the all-important question – what’s the true reason for Musk’s acquisition of Twitter?

When Musk gave his initial statement regarding his plans for the social media platform, there was one phrase that stood out as being particularly odd.

I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans.

While I have doubts as to whether Musk will follow through with any of these promises (especially the one about making Twitter’s algorithms open source), the part that struck me the most was his comment about “authenticating all humans”.

Maybe I’m way off base here, but for me, the only way to “authenticate” people on the platform is to integrate it with some kind of digital ID or biometric identifier. And that sounds eerily similar to the WEF’s vision of making it necessary to have a “digital identity” in order to access online services. Hell, maybe Musk has been tasked with instituting that as well. Who knows.

Good Cop, Bad Cop

It’s quite clear that Musk is on board with the whole technocratic/transhumanist agenda, so why is he all of a sudden being cast as a champion of democracy and free speech? Simple. The globalists are playing “good cop, bad cop”. Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, the Rockefellers, etc are the “bad guys” and Musk is the “good guy” who has come along to offer humanity a better way forward.

There’s only one problem. Schwab’s vision for the future and Musk’s vision for the future are exactly the same. The paths to getting there may be different but the destination hasn’t changed.

So why choose Musk to play the role of the “good cop”? First of all, he’s got the right personality, he’s eccentric and he’s already worshipped as a genius of our time. Secondly, he’s not associated with either the political right or left and thus he appeals equally to people on both ends of the spectrum.

While it’s a good thing that banned accounts have returned to Twitter and that freedom of speech on the platform has (supposedly) been restored, it’s important to stay cautious before bowing down to Musk as some sort of saviour.

In fact, I don’t know about you, but I wouldn’t trust Elon Musk to tell me the time in a room full of clocks.

How Elon Musk May Be a Trojan Horse

The globalists' plan is working on a vast majority of people around the world. Most of them are simply oblivious, living their lives and being herded where they're told to go. Those on the left who are at least partially aware of The Great Reset are giddy with anticipation and often participating in ushering in the Neo-Marxist future.

The problem for the architects of The Great Reset is us. Those who are conservative, who likely hold a Biblical worldview, and who place strong value on our freedoms are no longer listening to the standard indoctrination channels at the disposal of the globalist elites. We're not watching CNN or reading the NY Times. We're cautious about anything that Twitter, Google, YouTube, or Facebook allow and we're often careful about what we say on these platforms. We're not buying into "Build Back Better" and we're opposed to the idea of owning nothing and being happy about it.

IF the globalist elites wanted to reach resistant people with their message and IF Elon Musk was among their ranks, then everything that has happened so far happened exactly as they had planned. There's a misconception surrounding Musk's persona that needs to be addressed so freedom-lovers will be more skeptical. This was all planned out. Let me explain.

The common (false) perception is that Elon Musk started Tweeting one day about wanting Twitter fixed. His followers started encouraging him to buy Twitter. A few days later, he purchased over 9% of the company and became the top shareholder, prompting an invitation to join the board. He declined, which had many anticipating that he didn't want to be capped at 14.9% of ownership. Then, he made his offer which the board initially rejected before coming back to the table and making the deal.

This is how things look, but it's not all true. He didn't come out on a whim on Twitter to see if people had an appetite for him to own it. He had already initiated the purchase of the stocks a month BEFORE he even mentioned it on his feed. The Tweets about whether or not he should get involved were all for show. As for the board invitation, this was another staged event. He never intended to join the board. He's not new. He was very well aware what he could or could not do as a board member. Moreover, he could have negotiated with Twitter to join the board without having to buy his way in. They would have taken him in a heartbeat.

The offer was very likely established long before he even filed to buy the initial shares. The board had to balk for Kabuki Theater and to cover up the intentions, but they quickly came back to the table despite no real need to give up so quickly. That brings us to today where he is being ushered in on a donkey like a messiah figure, and the vast majority of conservatives on Twitter are ecstatic about it all.

Again, I'm not saying that's exactly how it went down. But it's suspicious that he went through the act of considering buy into Twitter a month after he'd already made his move. It's also conspicuous when you consider his roots in transhumanism and the Young Global Leaders initiative. I'm still at 50/50 on him at this point.

Nothing changes for us either way. Those who want to use Twitter should continue to do so whether Musk buys the company or not. Those who want to stay off should do so as well. But if he buys Twitter, we should double-down on sharing the truth and exposing the machinations of the New World Order. Whether he's really a free speech absolutist or not will play out based on whether our attacks against the globalists are allowed to stick.