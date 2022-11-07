5 Reasons to Believe Joe Biden Will Resign After the Midterm Elections

It did not take long for most Democrats, Independents, and Never-Trump Republicans to realize they'd made a terrible mistake by supporting Joe Biden. His regime started taking apart the nation literally on Day 1 of being installed into the White House and things just got worse and worse every day thereafter.

Before the end of his first year in the Oval Office, there were already plenty of rumblings about not wanting him to run again in 2024. Many, especially among Republicans, speculated he wouldn't finish his first term. One can make a case that the only reason he lasted this long is because the powers-that-be saw no redeeming qualities in Kamala Harris. At least with Biden they had his dementia as the excuse for him not making any sense when he spoke. Harris has no such excuse.

A source that had previously been 100% reliable finally got one wrong for me. She said if things were looking badly enough for Democrats in October that Biden would step down to shake things up. Things looked pretty bad for Democrats all of last month, so this was her first bit of intel that didn't pan out. Of course, there's always the chance that perhaps she was right but Democrats have other plans to "win" the election on Tuesday.

Her other intel was that if Biden doesn't step down before the midterms, he will do so afterwards. I've spoken to several political analysts, none of whom would go on the record but were willing to explain to me why they thought this was a possibility. After putting it all together, I believe it's a likelihood. It's far from certain, but I'd say it's over 50/50 that after the midterms but before the Republicans take over the House and/or Senate, Joe will step down. Here are the top five reasons why I believe this is a safe bet.

5. Corporate Media Is Turning on Him

Just in the last two weeks, reliable Democrat shills in corporate media have been shunning Democrats more and more. They aren't embracing Republicans by any means, but they've been far more critical of the White House and their policies than the previous two years combined. Could they be setting themselves up to not look like fools for promoting ideas the American people reject? Could it be worse than that? Could the upper management in these corporate media outlets be aware that Biden is on his way out so they're planting the seeds now?

4. Picking a VP Will Be Easier Before Next Session

Based on the 25th Amendment, Kamala Harris would need majority votes in both chambers to confirm her Vice Presidential nominee. This would be much easier with Nancy Pelosi in charge of the House rather than Kevin McCarthy and a 50+ Republican majority. The Senate will confirm whoever she would nominate whether Chuck Schumer or Mitch McConnell is in charge, but the House could be an issue. They'd want the path of least resistance and that means getting a new VP before the changing of the guards.

3. Democrats Need a Scapegoat

There is no world in which Democrats will readily acknowledge that the American people reject their policies. They blame everything other than their own ideas for their failures. This is standard operating procedure for the left, which is why they'd never admit that policies like Defund the Police have failed. Instead, they chose to pretend like it was the GOP who embraced Defund the Police before changing subjects.

The easiest way for them to say their policies are good but they still lost is if they can blame someone in particular. Joe Biden is their perfect scapegoat. They will quietly make adjustments to their policies behind the scenes while publicly saying Biden's failures as president are the reason their agenda didn't resonate with the voters.

2. He's Way Over His Head

Let's call it what it is. Joe Biden needs to be cared for in his home as he struggles through dementia and whatever else is ailing him. He doesn't need to be in the Oval Office or any office for that matter. He knows this. Dr. Jill knows this. Everyone around him knows it. And most Americans know it. Admitting it by stepping down is the right thing to do once his usefulness to the globalist elite cabal has been exhausted.

1. Protecting Hunter and the Biden Crime Family

The most important reason Joe Biden will step down is because he does not want a Republican controlled House and/or Senate to start investigating his family. One can argue the predicate for him to run in the first place was to keep Donald Trump from digging deeper into the Biden family's ties with China, Russia, Ukraine, and wherever else they've operated under the Biden family flag.

Joe's days in the White House are very likely short. After the election but before Republicans are sworn into their majorities on Capitol Hill, don't be surprised to see the old man head off into his version of a sunset.