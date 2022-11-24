Thanksgiving is about family. For many, it's about faith and being humbled for the blessing of life itself. By no means would I ever suggest tainting one of my favorite holidays by introducing politics into family gatherings if there will be leftists at the dinner table with you. But let's face it. Chances are THEY will introduce it, just as they did last year when they asked you why you weren't jabbed or the year before when they asked why you wouldn't accept that Donald Trump had lost.

This year is a bit different. For the first time since the middle of the Obama regime, leftists are starting to wake up. It's subtle for many, but we're seeing trends in the polls that those who were adamantly opposed to conservative principles before have suddenly embraced a desire to preserve freedoms, push back against groomers, and pump oil to bring down gas prices, among other "unwoke" ideas. The polls showed this, and while the stolen 2022 election may have reaffirmed the false leftist narratives for many, it's likely that some progressives may quietly be questioning whether there really are shenanigans happening in the elections.

If you're willing to talk about political topics for Thanksgiving — and I wouldn't hold it against you if you aren't — then there's something important to keep in mind. This is not the time to try to win arguments. This is a time to plant seeds and answer questions. We aren't trying to drive people away. We're trying to wake them up to the fact that they're being lied to on a daily basis by government, corporate media, and their favorite leftist social media influencers. They're being lied to by Big Pharma and their own doctors. They're being lied to by their leftist friends and relatives.

Here are five topics that are ripe for red-pilling, as I discussed on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show. I selected these five topics because I believe they're the ones that offer the greatest chance of a successful red-pilling. You don't have to convince them that you're right or that they're wrong. You have to introduce doubt in their worldview and be there to help them come to a better understanding of what's happening around us.

5 - Climate Change Cultists

There are two areas of attack on the topic of the climate change cult. First and foremost, the actions of the deranged wing of the cult that has radicals gluing themselves to cars and ruining priceless and irreplaceable works of art highlights the highest degree of cognitive dissonance permeating through their group. Just because Aunt Sally isn't pouring tomato soup on a Monet doesn't mean her support for climate action isn't encouraging the behavior.

The second area of attack is to inform them about nuclear energy. If the climate change agenda was really about saving the planet, the green movement would be pushing for inexpensive and highly efficient nuclear power to be the primary source of electricity for the world. The fact that they're pushing for expensive and inefficient solar, wind, and other "green" energy capture methods tells us that Saikat Chakrabarti, the architect of the Green New Deal, wasn't lying.

“Do you guys think of it as a climate thing? Because we really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing,” he said.

The true believers which account for the bulk of the climate change cult have been brainwashed into thinking nuclear power is bad because it could solve the problems they believe are real while not destroying the economy in the process. As for the powers-that-be who are really driving the cult, they know this has nothing to do with climate change. It's all about control through The Great Reset, or any of the various names it's had since the 1970s.

4 - Growing Authoritarianism

This may be the toughest of the five to red-pill your relatives on because they either see it or they don't. The good news is it doesn't have to be a political discussion of left-vs-right. DC in general and most state governments, whether Republican or Democrat, are taking more and more power while introducing increased attacks against our freedoms on a seemingly daily basis.

A good way to test the waters on this one is to talk about the Colorado residents whose smart meters prevented them from turning on their air conditioning. If your relative sees nothing wrong with that, perhaps it's better to move on from the topic. They're too far gone.

3 - State of the Economy Under Democrats

Money comes up at every sufficiently large enough Thanksgiving gathering. Whether it starts with questions about how the new job is going or someone asks about Uncle Jack's new Audi, the financial hierarchy within families tends to be a topic that comes up at least once.

Food prices are a great way to introduce the topic if nobody else is taking the bait. Family members will chime in about how shocked they were to find out tomatoes were up to $6 a pound. And here's the funny part. Chances are decent that a leftist family member will do a preemptive strike and blame Republicans, Donald Trump, Russia, Covid, or a combination of the four. You can argue if you'd like, but depending on the wording I probably wouldn't even verbalize a response. I'd smile and shake my head. If they ask your thoughts tell them if they really think Democrats aren't responsible then there's no logical argument you could possibly make to convince them otherwise since they're clearly blinded by partisanship.

2 - Another Stolen Election

This is a dangerous one because they can tune you out quickly if you don't handle it right. Democrats believe abortion was the thing that swung the election and RINOs are reiterating this concept. But as I've said many times since the election, that makes absolutely zero sense because of the polls. If abortion was the driving factor that stopped the predicted red tsunami, then it would have been clearly seen in the weeks or even days prior to the election. Overturning Roe v Wade was a known issue for months and did NOT prompt a shift in the electorate at any point beyond the first week or two.

To say it manifested suddenly on election day is ludicrous.

Then, you point to the stark difference between states that had voter integrity laws in place and those that didn't. Florida versus Arizona is the obvious comparison. In Florida where ubiquitous mail-in ballots and ballot harvesting weren't allowed, where an investigative team was formed to punish election thieves, the red wave was bigger than most expect. In Arizona with everyone getting mail-in ballots and laws against ballot harvesting not enforced at all, the polls that favored Republicans were allegedly wrong by a large margin. That has NEVER happened. Polls always favor Democrats.

Perhaps the best piece of evidence that might wake up your family members is to highlight this article from The Gateway Pundit. How did down-ballot Republicans get more cumulative votes than those who were targeted by Democrats and RINOs? The answer is they couldn't have. It's simply not possible.

1 - "Safe and Effective" Vaccines

Yes, this will be a sore subject for many in your family. Those who have been vaccinated are increasingly feeling conned. But instead of touting how brilliant you were for not falling for the scam, some will actually BLAME YOU for it. That's just human nature. Just as socialists blame successful people for their own shortcomings, many of the current or former vaxx-nannies will blame antivaxxers for... whatever reason they can manufacture.

Now is not the time to gloat or to try to make them feel dumber than they already do. Now is also not the time to try to convince those who refuse to see the truth that they're continuing to make a bigger mistake with every subsequent booster. It's a time to answer questions. This is why it's good to be as properly versed as possible about it all.

Sometimes, you give people the truth in the form of something easy to digest like a Flintstones Vitamin and sometimes you stick a hypodermic needle of reality in their arm (odd analogy considering the topic, but you get the idea). I'm a fan of telling the blatant truth, but it might be a good idea to start off on this topic with the Flintstones Vitamin version. Instead of jumping to the globalist elite cabal's depopulation and control agenda, perhaps start off with Big Pharma greed. "Normies" can understand that.

We need as much positive energy as possible in America so I don't want readers or listeners to be starting arguments at family gatherings. On the other hand, our time appears to be short so there's really no time to waste on pleasantries.