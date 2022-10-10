Watch this show on Rumble or listen on Apple Podcasts.

The hardcore push to censor anyone speaking the truth about certain subjects hit a wall twice over the weekend. First, they censored Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Surgeon General of the state of Florida, over a fact-based assessment of Covid jabs for young men. Then, a PayPal rule was dropped that showed they would confiscate $2500 from any accounts that spread "misinformation."

Both draconian actions were reversed after backlash. Those were big wins for free speech, but why are we still having to fight these corporations for such a basic freedom? One can argue that PayPal is not affiliated with government and can do whatever they want to their members, but Twitter has been shown to work directly with the federal government to oppose free speech. Neither should be doing what they're doing, but that still doesn't answer the question of WHY they're doing it, along with so many others.

The reason is crystal clear. The powers-that-be are propagating lies so massive that they need narrative control from every angle possible. They gaslight. They disseminate falsehoods. They censor. They suppress. They quash. They do whatever they can to keep their dirty huge secrets from being exposed.

It's often hard to convince "normies" of this. There's a psychological block that prevents many if not most Americans from believing that the powers-that-be in government, corporate media, Big Tech, Big Pharma, academia, and other tentacles of the globalist elite cabal are working together to suppress the truth. Such concepts would shatter the protected worldviews of so many, so they choose to ignore them. They go along believing the words of those who are supposed to be working on our behalf. These are the very people who are working to keep us in the dark.

On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I dove into a Twitter thread that discussed six of the lies being pushed and compared those lies to past or present lies that work in the opposite direction. I could have spent time and turned the list from 6 to 60, but one only has so much time in the day.

Here’s the Twitter thread, or just read it below…

The people who want to censor us for spreading "misinformation" and "disinformation" are the biggest disseminators of lies. They want their censorship powers to expand because they need to protect their own deceptions. The ones who said the 2016 election was stolen by Russia Russia Russia are the same people claiming the 2020 election was perfectly legitimate. The ones who said the Covid "vaccines" were 100% effective are the same people suppressing studies showing the jabs kill and banning doctors who let the cat out of the bag. The ones who said Hunter Biden's laptop was Russian disinformation are the same people claiming Donald Trump is selling top secret documents to our enemies. The ones who said Antifa and BLM rioters were mostly peaceful protesters are the same people who want people ushered into the Capitol Building by the police to rot in the gulags indefinitely. The ones who say climate change will kill us in 10 years are led by the same people who said climate change would kill us in 10 years in the 1970s. And 1980s. And 1990s. And 2000s. And 2010s. The ones who say small towns on the border should be able to handle thousands of new illegal aliens daily are the same people who said Martha's Vineyard was overwhelmed by 50 of them. If you say anything that's true, controversial, and against the narrative prescribed by the powers-that-be, you will be silenced at all costs.

The only way to fight the lies is with the truth. That may sound like a simplistic statement, but I'm finding myself shocked by the number of patriots who won't participate for fear of being canceled.