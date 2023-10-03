Discover more from America First Report
A Short Rant Against Those in Conservative Media Attacking Matt Gaetz
I know some of you think Gaetz is harming the GOP. I appreciate and respect that stance, but I wholeheartedly disagree.
Here's my short take on the attacks against Matt Gaetz from conservative media:
If there's one silver lining that has come from this conflict, it's that we're seeing who in conservative media are fighting 100% for the American people and which ones are only conservative when it's convenient.
Nothing @mattgaetz has been saying is wrong.
I'm disappointed in his conservative media detractors, some of whom are people that I fully expected to back him.
Very eye-opening.
Can any of them make a case for omnibus over individual spending bills?
Can any of them claim McCarthy has stuck to the terms of the deal that he agreed to in order to become Speaker?
Can any of them say it's a total coincidence that the ethics complaint, long-shelved, popped back up now?
Can any of them justify pulling Ukraine funding in the CR, only to work a deal for continued aid in the shadows with Chuck Schumer?
It's dirty politics being played by both sides, but for whatever reason the status quo filth is getting a pass from so many of these "conservative" commentators while they lambast Gaetz and his allies for being scrappy for the sake of the nation.
I like Mark Levin, Newt Gingrich, and Mike Huckabee but they and others are wrong to be propping up Ukraine-First RINO Kevin McCarthy.
I cannot stand 90% of Republicans. McCarthy is a liar and I have no respect for him. It is telling that nobody in Congress stands for fiscal sanity. Except for Gaetz representatives are in Congress to enrich themselves and do not give a damn that the United States is insolvent.
I think a lot of them are just scared. Facing what we're facing, they think now is not the time for this. But, when is it? I view a GOP civil war as a fracturing of the uniparty. It's when a party or country is artificially in uniparty lockstep, that really bad things happen.