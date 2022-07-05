It's no secret that Twitter has standing orders from the globalist elites and their Big Pharma proxies to quash any news stories about the massive risks associated with Covid-19 vaccines. Well, it's not a secret to my readers, though apparently tens of millions of Americans are still in the dark, which is by design.

Big Tech, corporate media, and even many in "conservative" media who are beholden to Big Tech usually refuse to talk about any adverse reactions to the jabs. But every now and then, the medical evidence is so undeniable and the human interest is so compelling, even corporate media allows it. Such is the case of Lucy Taberer's confirmed vaccine-induced death.

Three children are now without their mother after what doctors have confirmed to be blood clots caused by the jabs. A local news outlet covered the sad story, but Twitter censored it and slapped a "misinformation" tag on it. What makes the whole story worse is that the person who Tweeted it was the daughter of the victim who is now being told by Twitter that sharing details about her own mother's death is a lie.

If Big Tech chooses to censor questionable sources, that's their call. But when they go so far as to label a grieving daughter as the spreader of lies for posting information confirmed by doctors and reputable media, that's a clear indicator that the narrative they're protecting is far more important to them than the truth.

According to Reclaim The Net:

Previously healthy Lucy Taberer, whose youngest is a five-year-old boy, succumbed to the consequences of the Covid shot 22 days after she was vaccinated. At first, the 47-year-old experienced mild side-effects, described in reports as common, to then develop a bruise, skin rash, and pain that the doctors at first dismissed as being caused by kidney stones.

In the end, it turned out that the victim’s reaction to the vaccine had been to develop blood clots that proved to be fatal.

Her death certificate reads that Taberer died of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis and vaccine-associated thrombosis with thrombocytopenia.

Local media, including Leicester Mercury, reported about it, and Taberer’s step daughter tweeted a link to the story, but was quickly shut down by Twitter, which labeled the post as “misleading.”

To add insult to injury, she was advised to click another link, provided by Twitter’s “fact-checkers,” that would “explain” why health officials think Covid vaccines are safe “for most people.”

Since the tweet about the woman’s death did not claim the vaccines were unsafe for most people, it remains unclear what logic drives Twitter’s censorship around the topic, other than the desire to stop any mention of the jabs in a negative context, whether true or false.

Here's the report by Mark Steyn from GB News:

Some stories about the jabs are speculative because we have to deal with government's reticence about delivering the truth. But when Big Tech censors confirmed news, it betrays their allegiance to pure evil.