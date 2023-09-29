It was only a matter of time before Elon Musk started getting more directly involved with politics. He hass sat on the sidelines as a loud but inactive critic for a couple of years, voicing frustration from time to time on Twitter (now "X") but generally staying out of the political fray.

That seems to be changing.

Musk took a trip to the southern border. What he found was shocking, prompting him to ask the big question about how our federal government is spending our tax dollars and their own political capital.

Why do so many American politicians from both parties care 100 times more about the Ukraine border than the USA border?

The post has been shared tens of thousands of times and liked by hundreds of thousands of users. At the time of this post, it is approaching 20 million views. His livestream of his visit have even more engagement

He is, of course, right. Lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle have made supporting Ukraine against Russia their number one priority. And while many Ukraine-supporting Republicans occasionally mention the border invasion that is decimating American prosperity and dramatically reducing safety for citizens, they rarely give the border crisis nearly as much effort as they do to securing more money for the oligarchs.

The answer to Musk's question is simple. The Military Industrial Complex has most politicians and the entirety of corporate media in their pockets. Border security proponents just don't have the money to buy attention.