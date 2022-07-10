As a general rule, whenever young and otherwise healthy people, particularly athletes, die of "unspecified illnesses," we have to wonder if it was the jabs. Even "normies" have been asking more questions in recent weeks as the Covid-19 vaccines have been shown to be completely ineffective and highly dangerous. Still, the vast majority refuse to wake up and acknowledge the challenges because doing so would mean admitting they made a terrible mistake.

The latest former athlete to die from an "unspecified illness" is former NFL player Jimmy Williams. According to Field Gulls:

One of the members of the Seattle Seahawks’ 2005 NFC Championship winning team has died. Former Vanderbilt star Jimmy Williams passed away from an unspecified illness on Friday at just 43 years old. Both the Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers released brief statements mourning the loss of Williams and sending condolences to the Williams family.

It has become standard operating procedure in corporate media to handle these stories in three ways. First, they dance around the mysterious nature of the death. Second, they switch gears quickly to discussing the player's life on and off the field. Third, they never, under any circumstances, mention Covid-19 or the vaccines.

Getting hard numbers on "unspecified illnesses" taking the lives of young Americans is challenging, and that's the whole point. We've seen evidence from the insurance industry that non-Covid deaths have been on a sharp rise since the jabs were rolled out, but nobody in government and very few outside of government have come out publicly to ask the obvious questions. Unfortunately, far too few in "conservative" media have tackled the topic either because doing so would get them blacklisted by Google, their top revenue source, and Facebook, their top traffic source.

We have no such obligations to Big Tech. Our focus is on the truth, which is why we will continue to share stories like these.

Some will argue that we cannot count every mysterious death as jab-related. Considering it's extremely rare for anyone in media or government to acknowledge ANY jab-related deaths, we'll continue to question all of them.