As Nancy Pelosi Helps Drive up Gas Prices, Her Husband Just Made a Massive Purchase of Tesla Stocks
Saying that there's corrupt in Congress is like saying there's water in the ocean. But one leader in Congress has somehow managed to take corruption to the next level. Nancy Pelosi is evil.
After decades of experiencing the absolute corruption and uncanny elitism of Nancy Pelosi, one would think she couldn't do anything that surprises us. One would be wrong, as she and her husband have partnered for a one-two punch of corrupt dealings, thumbing their noses at the peasants all the while.
First, Pelosi and the Democrat Party that she helps control is doing everything in their power to drive up the price of gasoline. The cost of getting back and forth for the average American is skyrocketing to the point that fuel theft is quickly becoming rampant, especially in Democrat-run cities.
Then, Pelosi's husband, Paul, made a massive purchase of stocks in Tesla, the electric vehicle company that will benefit greatly from the Speaker of the House's anti-American maneuvers to pump up the price of gas. According to Business Insider:
Paul Pelosi, the husband of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, purchased nearly $2.2 million worth of Tesla stock on March 17, according to a new congressional financial disclosure.
Pelosi's husband, an investor and venture capitalist by trade, is an active stock investor personally. In January, Paul Pelosi invested $2.9 million worth of American Express, Apple, PayPal, and Walt Disney stocks. He's made tens of millions of dollars in stock trades during the past few years, congressional records indicate.
Under current laws, members of Congress are required by law to disclose all individual stock trades and those of their immediate family members within 30- to 45-days of making a stock trade, depending on the trade.
Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill told Insider earlier this month when asked about Paul Pelosi's stock trades that "the speaker does not own any stocks."
You are peasants to the Pelosis... literally. This racket they've been running for decades has used her role as a "public servant" to benefit themselves at the expense of the public.
Heck, energy secretary/idiot Granholm has ties to electric energy companies. These people are criminals and traitors.
And yet we all just sit around the dinner table talking about the tacky, dried-up old hag while we wonder if China, Russia, Iran or, well, any other country is going to drop one on us while we are the gas station counting change to buy the fumes to get ourselves home from work on. I've written letters and tried to get people thinking and writing to their reps as well. But I think everyone is smart enough to see that the normal routes aren't working, not by a long shot. I have relatives in Mexico who have asked twice in the last 8 months if we can only impeach one President. What they were asking was did we use up one impeachment on Trump. When they understood that one was not all there was, the next question was "Why haven't you used that or SOMETHING to get rid of the people causing the trouble? Because it's not solely Biden's fault, stupid as he is. We can impeach and vote and whatever all day, if we're don't get rid of this kind of blood sucking, money grubbing trash, we still have the same problems.