More evidence continues to surface everyday that the vaccines and boosters are NOT safe. We already knew they aren’t very effective at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, but with deaths being attributed directly to the jabs, it’s becoming increasingly clear we’re being manipulated for the sake of protecting Big Pharma profits.

In an exclusive interview with The Defender, Joseph Keating’s mother said her son’s only warning signs were fatigue, muscle soreness and an increased heart rate, yet an autopsy confirmed he died of myocarditis directly caused by Pfizer’s COVID vaccine. [read more]

It's been the "silver bullet" that so many have embraced. But what do we really know about monoclonal antibodies? Are they really better than the vaccines or are they just another experiment that's bound to go awry? [read more]

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted several convicted sex offenders – including pedophiles – attempting to enter the U.S. illegally via the Southern border. [read more]

Things are getting more and more draconian. The unvaxxed crackdowns are starting slowly in America but they’re ramping up. In other western countries, they’re already far worse than most could have imagined. That’s coming to the United States if we don’t stop it all now. [read more]

An elderly woman was turned away from a McDonald’s in Toronto because she did have present a vaccine card. Is this the kind of world we want to live in? Freedom-loving citizens of Planet Earth must rise up and reject this sort of tyranny. [read more]

In a sign of President Biden’s declining support in the democratic party, more and more in the mainstream media are expressing reasons why Hillary or someone else should be the party’s candidate in the 2024 presidential election campaign. [read more]

There have now been 67 Ivermectin COVID-19 controlled studies that show a 67% improvement in COVID patients. There have been 298 Hydroxychloroquine studies that show a 64% improvement in patients for COVID-19 patients. [read more]

According to KCNC-TV, 23-year-old Dusti Talavera was looking out the window of her Arapahoe County kitchen on Sunday when she saw three children fall through the ice and into a deep pond near her home. [read more]

