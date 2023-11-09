Based Vivek Ramaswamy Makes a Debate Opening Statement for the Ages

For the record, I have no intention of voting for Vivek Ramaswamy in the primary. With that said, I absolutely love what he told the crowd, Ronna McDaniel, the NBC moderators, and thousands of people watching the GOP debate.

He has done enough to earn a spot in Donald Trump's cabinet.

Let's do a quick fact-check:

Ronna McDaniel to blame for the current GOP losing streak: Yes, she played a huge role in handing the GOP over to the UniParty Swamp

Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson, and Elon Musk should be moderating this debate: 1000% true, and viewership with be up about that much as well

Democrats would never hire Greg Gutfeld to moderate their debate: No, they would not

Corporate media propagated false news of Russian collusion: Yep

It's the one-minute, 14-seconds America needed. I didn't watch anything else the rest of the debate. Didn't need to.