Based Vivek Ramaswamy Makes a Debate Opening Statement for the Ages
Even if you don't like him, you have to enjoy what he said in his opening statement.
For the record, I have no intention of voting for Vivek Ramaswamy in the primary. With that said, I absolutely love what he told the crowd, Ronna McDaniel, the NBC moderators, and thousands of people watching the GOP debate.
He has done enough to earn a spot in Donald Trump's cabinet.
Let's do a quick fact-check:
Ronna McDaniel to blame for the current GOP losing streak: Yes, she played a huge role in handing the GOP over to the UniParty Swamp
Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson, and Elon Musk should be moderating this debate: 1000% true, and viewership with be up about that much as well
Democrats would never hire Greg Gutfeld to moderate their debate: No, they would not
Corporate media propagated false news of Russian collusion: Yep
It's the one-minute, 14-seconds America needed. I didn't watch anything else the rest of the debate. Didn't need to.
