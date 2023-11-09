Based Vivek Ramaswamy Makes a Debate Opening Statement for the Ages

Even if you don't like him, you have to enjoy what he said in his opening statement.

JD Rucker
Nov 9, 2023
For the record, I have no intention of voting for Vivek Ramaswamy in the primary. With that said, I absolutely love what he told the crowd, Ronna McDaniel, the NBC moderators, and thousands of people watching the GOP debate.

He has done enough to earn a spot in Donald Trump's cabinet.

Let's do a quick fact-check:

  • Ronna McDaniel to blame for the current GOP losing streak: Yes, she played a huge role in handing the GOP over to the UniParty Swamp

  • Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson, and Elon Musk should be moderating this debate: 1000% true, and viewership with be up about that much as well

  • Democrats would never hire Greg Gutfeld to moderate their debate: No, they would not

  • Corporate media propagated false news of Russian collusion: Yep

It's the one-minute, 14-seconds America needed. I didn't watch anything else the rest of the debate. Didn't need to.

