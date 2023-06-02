It's official. There are only two possible scenarios. Either Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is a closet Democrat or he got completely owned by them and the Biden-Harris regime.

The debt deal he made with the White House passed the Senate Thursday night thanks to Democrats. Only five of them voted against the deal while 46 got it passed with the help of 17 RINOs. 31 Republicans led by Senator Mike Lee voted against the deal that will suspend the debt ceiling until 2025 when Joe Biden signs it.

As Senator Lee noted on Twitter:

The McCarthy debt-ceiling bill got far more love from Senate Democrats than from Republicans, with 46 Dems and only 17 Republicans voting for it. Meanwhile, 31 Republicans and just 5 Dems voted against it. This has been unifying for Dems. Quite the opposite for Republicans.

Ever since the deal was announced last week, McCarthy has been attempting to claim that he outmaneuvered Biden and got the historic debt deal Republicans wanted and Democrats hated. But either he was completely delusional and monumentally stupid or he's been the ultimate pawn for the Uniparty Swamp all along.

These two possibilities are not mutually exclusive. They both may be true.

Now, Americans must contend with a federal government that has officially been unleashed. Without a debt ceiling and zero risk of default, they can start printing money like drunken sailors who have commandeered the U.S. Treasury Department's Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

This is not your average case of kicking the can down the road. Considering the tenuous position the national and global economies have been in since the pandemic lockdowns decimated financial standards, removing one of the main tethers to fiscal responsibility means full-blown economic collapse is more likely than during any other moment of modern history.

Buckle up and stay frosty. We're in for some massive turbulence in the years, months, and even weeks ahead.