We’re faced with two challenges surrounding Critical Race Theory. On one hand, we have to fight the lies that leftists tell claiming CRT is not being taught in schools when it clearly is. Then, we have to address the practice itself. The fight against this racist ideology must go on until it’s completely obliterated.

For Cultural Marxism to be successful, racism is required to instill division between the various races, religions, and sexual orientations. The only way to engage the masses in the cognitive dissonance required to embrace Cultural Marxist ideologies is to divide people into groups and pit those groups against each other. This is the premise behind Critical Race Theory, systemic racism, and Black Lives Matter. [read more]

A Spirit Airlines passenger was told to remove his "Let's Go Brandon" mask on a Friday flight because the flight attendant considered it offensive. [read more]

It’s no secret that the government and corporate media apparatus in Canada is similar to that in the United States. Some would say they’re even more leftist than what we have, especially with their woke Prime Minister and his cronies in the press. [read more]

A series of leaked audio and video conversations between rank-and-file Border Patrol agents and Department of Homeland Security leadership reveal that agents have grown tired of the Biden administration’s border policies. During several visits across the southwest border this week, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz received the brunt of pushback from frustrated agents. [read more]

Hospital procedures in the United States, such as prescribing deadly medications, are deliberately killing Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) patients. This is according to Dr. Paul Marik, a pulmonary and critical care specialist from Virginia and chairman and founding member of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC). [read more]

The final section of the Arizona Senate full forensic audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election is finally beginning. The Gateway Pundit recently reported that the audit of routers and Splunk logs used in the 2020 election would begin shortly. [read more]

At the end of 2021, the term “mass formation psychosis” had a value of 0 on Google Trends, meaning there’s not enough data for the term to even make it on the charts. Then, on December 31, Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA and DNA vaccine core platform technology, mentioned it on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience viewed by more than 50 million people. [read more]

“Fourth Industrial Revolution” and “Great Reset” architect Klaus Schwab discussed the World Economic Forum’s ongoing private sector takeover, called for a Universal Basic Income, promoted “transhumanism” and celebrated his “Young Global Leaders” infiltrating government cabinets in an unearthed video from September 20, 2017. [read more]

