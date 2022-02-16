Since the beginning of the plandemic, the powers-that-be have told us to "follow the science." But perhaps a better indicator of what's really happening would be to follow the money. And if you really want to get an accurate view, the money to follow is in life insurance. They know about death better than anyone. It's what they do.

We reported in January about the insurance executive caught admitting there had been an inexplicable 40% increase in mortalities in 2022. They tried to walk that back, but the cat was out of the bag and it has been verified as being true. Now, a former Blackrock portfolio manager has taken the insurance cover-up and blown it wide open.

During an interview with Kristi Leigh, Edward Dowd gave us multiple bombshells. One that may have been missed came at around the 27-minute mark when he revealed plenty of evidence of mortality dramatically increasing.

"Bottom line is, they saw an acceleration in mortality in the second half of 2021, okay. Given the 'miracle vaccines,' that should not have occurred."

He detailed how OneAmerica CEO Scott Davison revealed the facts during a Chamber of Commerce meeting. The information was not supposed to get out to the public, but it did and it blew up.

"In fact, he put some meat on the bones," Dowd said. "He said a 10% increase would be a three-standard deviation event. 40% is a once-in-200-year flood. And what you need to understand about insurance companies is they make their money giving whole life policies because they can predict death rates, which are pretty steady.

"They can retract it all they want. That doesn't matter. It doesn't matter what they say. Deaths are rising. Now, you can debate why. I know why. You know why."

He then went over some details that his team had collected regarding the increase in mortalities reported in the 4th quarter of 2021 by the insurance agencies. Here's a breakdown he posted to Twitter:

In a meeting between the various leaders of the insurance industry, they discussed what they're all seeing on the ground and how to proceed.

"Additionally, they did something interesting," Dowd continued. "They did a reinsurance deal for a high face amount individual policies, at what looked like very bad economics for them. On the conference call a Southside analyst was very confused. He said, 'Why would you do this deal?'

"I can speculate why they did this deal. This deal looks bad now, but a year or two from now it may look like a genius move. And they actually think there's going to be 300,000 excess deaths due to — they call it 'Covid and indirect Covid,' whatever that means — in the U.S. in 2022. So they actually raised their expectations for mortality in the U.S. during the conference call.

"So they're not saying it's the jab, but it's the jab."

Clearly, it is the jab. The insurance companies may not be willing to say it out loud, but they're preparing for it behind the scenes. That bodes ill for those who have been jabbed and are starting to realize things aren't like they're being told.

After that portion of the interview, Dowd continued by noting corroborating evidence in the funeral home industry. They, too, are seeing a dramatic increase in deaths in the United States.

What does all of this mean? The cover-up of "indirect Covid" deaths is ubiquitous, but there are people who know the truth and aren't speaking out. Some are keeping it under wraps to protect themselves financially, such as the life insurance industry. But how many are keeping quiet because they fear repercussions from the powers-that-be? If we can find the answer to that question, we'll have a better idea of how deep this conspiracy runs.

Here's the full interview.