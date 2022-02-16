Bombshell Report: Insurance Companies Increase U.S. Mortality Expectations by 300,000 Due to Covid and "INDIRECT Covid," aka The Jabs
Since the beginning of the plandemic, the powers-that-be have told us to "follow the science." But perhaps a better indicator of what's really happening would be to follow the money. And if you really want to get an accurate view, the money to follow is in life insurance. They know about death better than anyone. It's what they do.
We reported in January about the insurance executive caught admitting there had been an inexplicable 40% increase in mortalities in 2022. They tried to walk that back, but the cat was out of the bag and it has been verified as being true. Now, a former Blackrock portfolio manager has taken the insurance cover-up and blown it wide open.
During an interview with Kristi Leigh, Edward Dowd gave us multiple bombshells. One that may have been missed came at around the 27-minute mark when he revealed plenty of evidence of mortality dramatically increasing.
"Bottom line is, they saw an acceleration in mortality in the second half of 2021, okay. Given the 'miracle vaccines,' that should not have occurred."
He detailed how OneAmerica CEO Scott Davison revealed the facts during a Chamber of Commerce meeting. The information was not supposed to get out to the public, but it did and it blew up.
"In fact, he put some meat on the bones," Dowd said. "He said a 10% increase would be a three-standard deviation event. 40% is a once-in-200-year flood. And what you need to understand about insurance companies is they make their money giving whole life policies because they can predict death rates, which are pretty steady.
"They can retract it all they want. That doesn't matter. It doesn't matter what they say. Deaths are rising. Now, you can debate why. I know why. You know why."
He then went over some details that his team had collected regarding the increase in mortalities reported in the 4th quarter of 2021 by the insurance agencies. Here's a breakdown he posted to Twitter:
In a meeting between the various leaders of the insurance industry, they discussed what they're all seeing on the ground and how to proceed.
"Additionally, they did something interesting," Dowd continued. "They did a reinsurance deal for a high face amount individual policies, at what looked like very bad economics for them. On the conference call a Southside analyst was very confused. He said, 'Why would you do this deal?'
"I can speculate why they did this deal. This deal looks bad now, but a year or two from now it may look like a genius move. And they actually think there's going to be 300,000 excess deaths due to — they call it 'Covid and indirect Covid,' whatever that means — in the U.S. in 2022. So they actually raised their expectations for mortality in the U.S. during the conference call.
"So they're not saying it's the jab, but it's the jab."
Clearly, it is the jab. The insurance companies may not be willing to say it out loud, but they're preparing for it behind the scenes. That bodes ill for those who have been jabbed and are starting to realize things aren't like they're being told.
After that portion of the interview, Dowd continued by noting corroborating evidence in the funeral home industry. They, too, are seeing a dramatic increase in deaths in the United States.
What does all of this mean? The cover-up of "indirect Covid" deaths is ubiquitous, but there are people who know the truth and aren't speaking out. Some are keeping it under wraps to protect themselves financially, such as the life insurance industry. But how many are keeping quiet because they fear repercussions from the powers-that-be? If we can find the answer to that question, we'll have a better idea of how deep this conspiracy runs.
Here's the full interview.
Actually, small but important correction: the insurance company exec actually said that a 10% increase in mortality would be a once in 200 years catastrophe, so 40% is apocalyptic.
The inconvenient truth will become convenient very SOON. But let me give you the reason why I knew back in March 2021 that vaxxed were dead people walking.
The spike protein was developed for the gain-of-function used to make bats viruses lethal and is by itself a bio-weapon (Ralph Baric - University of NC is the developer of this patented bio-weapon). Imagine now that in order to fight a bio-weapon (SARS-Cov-2 uses spikes to attack the cell) you use a transgenic injection that turns your body into a bio-weapons factory. That's called INSANITY.
It has already been established that all C-19 transgenic injections contain graphene oxides nano-particles. They're not listed as ingredient but I have a MAC Address confirmation from a vaccinee and others have reported the same.
You need graphene oxide to build nano-networks in the cell. Charles Lieber (Harvard) has filed 50 patents on nano-wire and nano-sensors and was working with China until arrested in 2020 by the FBI. He's the key scientist behind the wireless networking part of these transgenic injections.
After one year of the "Safe and Effective" circus, the time of reckoning has arrived and it's going to be UGLY. The UK, Canada, Germany and Israel are showing clear signs of VAIDS (vaccine acquired immune deficiency syndrome) responsible for negative vaccine efficacy - I've seen values as low as -192%. This means clearly that the immune system of the vaxxed has been compromised to the point where even a simple infection (not necessarily Covid) can kill them and this is permanent - you cannot revert the damages caused by these injections: loss-of-function of type II macrophages, loss of function of killer cells, loss-of-function of tumor necrosis factors etc. Expect cancers and autoimmune diseases to spread like wildfire before 2025.
Myocarditis is a no brainer in this case since trillions of spike proteins are turning the vaccinee's heart into a petri dish already - some people are dying in less than 2 days after the human sacrifice ritual. So, expect an explosion of strokes (brain or heart).
These insurance companies are not stupid - the carnage is coming and we haven't even seen the first wave yet.