Discover more from America First Report
Brazilian Reality TV Star Luana Andrade Dies Suddenly at 29 While Having Cosmetic Surgery on Her Knee
After checking a dozen corporate and even conservative media reports on the death, it's conspicuous that none of them mentioned the words "Covid" or "vaccine."
Another day, another young and otherwise healthy person dies unexpectedly with neither a medical nor logical explanation given.
Luana Andrade, a 29-year-old Brazilian reality TV star, was having an "aesthetic procedure" done to remove fat from her knee through liposuction. But as her boyfriend, Joao Hadad, shared on Instagram, she suffered from a massive pulmonary embolism and died.
Here she is less than a week ago:
Sao Luiz Hospital, where Luana was being treated by a private doctor, issued a statement which reads: “The surgery was interrupted and the patient underwent tests that revealed massive thrombosis. She was transferred to the ICU where she underwent medication and hemodynamic treatment.”
As always, we cannot say whether the Covid-19 "vaccines" contributed to the early death. But Luana joins the huge list of people who have died from an ailment known to be triggered by the jabs and nobody in media will even ask the question.
Brazilian Reality TV Star Luana Andrade Dies Suddenly at 29 While Having Cosmetic Surgery on Her Knee
Strokes and heart attacks now. Cancers coming and already here...TurboCancer is what resulted in our learning about fenbendazole. Close relative, with no breast tissue from 2009 masectomy, developed metastatic BC “everywhere” in late 2021 after two moderna covid shots. Lung, bone, kidney, pancreas. At 83, she refused all treatment and went home to hospice care. Nothing to lose so she took fenbendazole (222 mg per day)...available from pet store or amazon. Cancer gone in 4 months, she felt and looked better in 1 month! Still going strong at 85 going on 86! Read her Case Report at https://fenbendazole.substack.com
No side effects! We don’t have to die from most solid tumor cancers any more! Fenben is cheap, OTC, side effect free antiparasitic medicine that eradicates cancer. It will change your life to know that you can not worry about cancer. Read the Substack, all the science and supporting findings are there. Not selling a thing, not even subscriptions. This is a pay-it-forward effort to help others eradicate their cancers.
... and the mass depopulation hoax continues. They want more - much more - and more quickly.