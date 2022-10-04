It took a couple of lawsuits, a whole lot of coaxing of an unfriendly judge, and over a year of legal battles to force the CDC to do what they should have done from the beginning. Now we finally have the information about adverse reactions reported to the CDC through their V-Safe app. The data makes it clear why they fought so hard to keep it under wraps. It's absolutely damning of any notion that the Covid-19 jabs are "safe."

They are not safe, but you probably knew that already. Now, hopefully more will know about it soon.

Unfortunately, outside of The Epoch Times and a handful of smaller conservative and alternative outlets, there hasn't been much attention paid to this. I speculate it's because the initial narrative coming out from those in the know is not the one that should be highlighted. As the article below mentions in the headline, hundreds of thousands of Americans sought medical care after they got jabbed. That's big. But what we don't find out until later in the article is that 71 MILLION symptoms caused by the "vaccines" were reported to the CDC, which they conveniently forgot to mention before over 230 million Americans had already been jabbed at least once.

Yes, this was a cover-up that required massive work from ICAN and The Highwire to force out into the open. Now, it's up to us to disseminate this information to as many people as possible. Pandemic Panic Theater isn't over despite an apparent pause for some patriots who have essentially stopped fighting it. They see the numbers of people getting jabbed going down and the lack of adoption of the new bivalent boosters and they think it's "mission accomplished."

It's not. There's still a whole lot of work to do. We have to assume that a new iteration of Pandemic Panic Theater will rear its ugly head in the near future. Either a new Plandemic or a renewal of the Covid Plandemic is on the way. We have to get as many people as possible to become aware of what our government, Big Pharma, corporate media, Big Tech, academia, and the vast majority of medical professionals are doing to us.

Here is my latest episode of The JD Rucker Show followed by the details in the article by Zachary Stieber from our premium news partners at The Epoch Times:

Hundreds of Thousands of Americans Sought Medical Care After COVID-19 Vaccination: CDC Data

Hundreds of thousands of Americans sought medical care after getting a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data released on Oct. 3.

Roughly 782,900 people reported seeking medical attention, emergency room care, and/or hospitalization following COVID-19 vaccination. Another 2.5 million people reported needing to miss school, work, or other normal activities as a result of a health event after getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

The reports were made to the CDC’s V-safe program, a new vaccine safety monitoring system to which users can report issues through smartphones.

The CDC released the data to the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) after being sued over not producing the data when it was requested by the nonprofit. ICAN posted a dashboard summarizing the data.

“It took numerous legal demands, appeals, and two lawsuits, and over a year, but the CDC finally capitulated and agreed to a court order requiring them to do what they should have done from day one, release the V-safe data to the public,” Aaron Siri, a lawyer representing ICAN in the case, told The Epoch Times in an email.

About 10 million people utilized V-safe during the period of time the data covers: Dec. 14, 2020, to July 31, 2022. About 231 million Americans received at least one vaccine dose during that time.

The V-safe users reported about 71 million symptoms.

The most commonly reported symptoms were chills (3.5 million), swelling (3.6 million), joint pain (4 million), muscle or body aches (7.8 million), headache (9.7 million), fatigue (12.7 million), and general pain (19.5 million).

About 4.2 million of the symptoms were of severe severity.

Users of V-safe filled in data for about 13,000 children younger than 2 years old, reporting more than 33,000 symptoms, including pain, loss of appetite, and irritability.

The data produced so far by the CDC don’t include free-text responses, according to ICAN. The data covered fields where users checked boxes.

ICAN, founded by film producer Del Bigtree, stated that the newly released data “reveals shocking information that should have caused the CDC to immediately shut down its COVID-19 vaccine program,” citing the percentage of people who reported needing to get care or missing school, work, or other normal activities, as well as the reported adverse events.

CDC officials didn’t respond to a request for comment by press time.

CDC researchers had presented summaries of the V-safe data during meetings with the agency’s vaccine advisory panel but hadn’t released the data for outside researchers to analyze. CDC researchers have said that V-safe raised no new safety concerns.

ICAN is going to keep pressing to obtain more of the V-safe data.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, an Obama appointee overseeing the litigation, ordered the parties to meet and confer regarding what other data the group will seek following the CDC production of the data.

The parties will then file a joint status report “that proposes any additional deadlines that the parties determine are necessary for the resolution of this matter,” Pitman said.