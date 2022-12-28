Who needs the Babylon Bee when real life brings us unfathomable news? Such has been the case throughout 2022 and 2023 looks like more of the same as the globalist elite cabal continues emerging from the shadows to flex their muscles out in the open.

The latest round of "You Can't Make This Up" has Ukraine's corrupt President Volodymyr Zelensky playing perfect puppet for the globalists by bringing in woke financial juggernaut BlackRock to coordinate their massive money laundering scheme, a program referred to by corporate media as "recovery efforts."

According to CNBC:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink agreed to coordinate investment in rebuilding Ukraine, Kyiv announced Wednesday following a meeting between the two men. A readout from the Ukrainian president’s official website said Zelenskyy and Fink had “agreed to focus in the near term on coordinating the efforts of all potential investors and participants in the reconstruction of our country, channeling investment into the most relevant and impactful sectors of the Ukrainian economy.” BlackRock Financial Markets Advisory and the Ukrainian Ministry of Economy signed a memorandum of understanding in November, after Fink and Zelenskyy met in September to discuss driving public and private investments into Ukraine to rebuild the country after Russia’s highly destructive invasion. BlackRock, one of the world’s largest investment managers, has been providing “advisory support for designing an investment framework, with a goal of creating opportunities for both public and private investors to participate in the future reconstruction and recovery of the Ukrainian economy,” the company said in a statement last month. BlackRock had no further statement at this stage. Zelenskyy last week visited Washington, D.C., to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and deliver an address to Congress, as the U.S. House of Representatives gave final approval on Friday to a $45 billion aid package for Ukraine.

The silver lining to this news is that apparently the globalists aren't planning on completely destroying Ukraine in the near future. The bad news is they'll keep the nation and its suffering people on economic life support to justify further massive "investments" into the most opaque financial black hole since the War on Terror.

Bringing in BlackRock signals the beginning of the much-anticipated shift from bilking taxpayers to bilking private investors. BlackRock will wield its tremendous influence over corporations across the globe to funnel as much private equity into the nation as possible where the money will be distributed to all powerful parties that need their palms greased. The rest will be used to fund the rise of The Great Reset through Zelensky's and Fink's pet project, Climate Change Hysteria.

These globalist grifters are entering their financial endgame. Expect the people of Ukraine to be kept in a state of peril because nothing drives a perpetual money-printing scheme better than problems that never get solved.