Watch today’s show on Rumble.

Those of us who have been pushing for the truth about the Covid-19 "vaccines" to come out have known they were neither safe nor effective for a long time. Now that more Americans are becoming aware of this and are starting to push back against the old narrative, it's incumbent on us to keep pushing the truth forward.

The last few days, several stories came out that really pushed the narrative forward. As I discussed on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, it is compelling that we are seeing some of the old "vaxx-nannies" coming around. We have seen this shift due to more "approved" evidence making it into the mainstream. It's somewhat insulting considering that the evidence that's being "approved" for dissemination on corporate media is often stuff we've talked about in alternative media for a year or longer. Better late then never, I supposed.

There are three types of people who are waking up to the realities of the jabs. We should handle them all very differently. The vast majority are the average Americans and citizens of the world who likely complied by getting jabbed, boosted, even double-boosted, but who are now starting to realize that may have been a mistake. They are interested in learning more about the long-term adverse reactions. In many cases, it's because they're experiencing them.

For these people, we should be compassionate and patient. It may feel like the right time to make it an "I told you so" moment when Uncle Larry starts asking about the jabs. We may feel like rubbing it in his face that he didn't invite us to Christmas dinner last year, but now is not the time to be haughty about being right. We will need allies in the near future. We need people who will help us fight the good fight because Pandemic Panic Theater isn't over. Moreover, if we're kind now as they wake up to the jab conspiracy, imagine how much more willing they'll be to talk to us when the Climate Change Cult starts making more tyrannical moves.

The second group of people coming around to the jabs are the ones I believe were incentivized to stay pro-vaccine. These are the healthcare professionals, pharmaceutical professionals, and politicians. It's sad that we have to classify pro-vaxx nurses in the same category as dirty politicians, but both had incentives to keep the jabs going. For medical professionals, it was about job security. Those who spoke out against the jabs lost their jobs or had their medical licenses reviewed. The same is true for those in pharmaceuticals.

As for the politicians, I'm even less sympathetic to them than I am toward the medical professionals who sold us out to save their careers. Any politician who questioned the safety or efficacy of the jabs was instantly and permanently labeled as an anti-vaxx politician. It's a stigma that, for political expediency, doesn't bode well for their careers. Many politicians spoke well about or even promoted the vaccines. That doesn't mean they're necessarily evil people. It just means they're politicians.

To be clear, I am NOT saying the doctors, pharmacists, and politicians who supported the jabs should be given a free pass. They all still made very poor and dangerous decisions to support the jabs when it was clear early on they weren't going to do what it was claimed they were going to do. An honorable and intelligent doctor, pharmacist, or politician would have, at the very least, stayed agnostic toward the jabs and still kept their careers. Instead, many promoted them against their own better judgment. That means that they are selfish and opportunistic, but not necessarily evil or stupid.

The third group of people are the ones that are either evil or stupid. These are the celebrities, journalists, and influencers of various types who had no incentive to push the jabs but did so anyway. We can bypass analysis of Hollywood celebrities and other entertainment elites since it didn't take the jabs to make us realize the vast majority of them are both evil AND stupid.

What about the journalists and influencers? They likely didn't have incentives to push the jabs, though some of them did. The ones who sold their influence for fat checks from Big Pharma or government are evil. They may also be stupid, but at the very least they're evil and likely have blood on their hands so they could land a huge payday.

The journalists and influencers who didn't get paid are definitely stupid and possibly evil. Piers Morgan falls into this category and I talked about him during today's show. He's suddenly changing his tune about anti-vaxxers after ridiculing us viciously for months. I don't believe he got paid to do it. I think he simply didn't do his job by looking at the data available to him before making his declarations that everyone needs to get jabbed. Considering his tremendous reach, it's very likely that he does have blood on his hands because there are almost certainly people who got jabbed because of his push.

He's not alone.

For this third group, I have no sympathy. I don't want to talk to them because in doing so I would certainly return the vitriol to them that they directed toward us. They don't get a pass of any kind. They're either evil, stupid, or both. They should never be trusted again to deliver any opinion on anything of importance. If they want to become celebrity chefs or get on a reality TV show, that's fine. Otherwise, their privileges to speak intelligently about anything should be revoked.

We need allies. As more people come around to the truth about the jabs, it behooves us to not try to rub it in their faces when they realize we were right all along. We need to treat them kindly and hopefully work toward converting them to our frame of thought. At the very least, we should be able to get them to start questioning things. Perhaps someday, they'll question everything as they should.