Elon Musk Drops a Bombshell About European Commission's Attempt to Bribe Him
They desperately want to control the narrative and it seems that Elon Musk is standing in their way.
Ever since Elon Musk bought Twitter, I have been skeptical of his intentions. But a Friday morning bombshell highlights a reason that my skepticism may be misplaced.
Margarethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, declared that Musk's X platform, formerly Twitter, "doesn’t comply with the DSA in key transparency areas. It misleads users, fails to provide adequate ad repository and blocks access to data for researchers."
She added, "It’s the first time we issue preliminary findings under the Digital Services Act."
In response, Elon Musk dropped a bombshell.
"The European Commission offered 𝕏 an illegal secret deal: if we quietly censored speech without telling anyone, they would not fine us," he said in a post on X. "The other platforms accepted that deal. 𝕏 did not."
Wow. As I've discussed recently on my show, the "freedom of speech but not of reach" stance at X is only acceptable if the company is willing to stand strong for ALL types of legal free speech. If Musk's accusation is legitimate, then it would seem his platform is truly doing what they claim.
The European Commission is just one of many globalist organizations seeking to control the narrative around the world, particularly on the internet. Unfortunately, the vast majority of Big Tech and legacy media companies will comply with censorship demands all too willingly. In fact, they agree with the globalist stance on "misinformation" and want nothing more than to have a free pass to censor people.
In their battle with Musk, it's ironic that the European Commission is accusing X over a lack of transparency while highlighting that the company does not allow sufficient access to our data for "researchers." In other words, they want to better understand how to not only control the narrative but to wield it in a way that herds the masses toward the prescribed worldview. Musk won't allow that.
Kudos to Musk and X for standing strong on this important issue. I still do not fully trust him, but credit should go where credit is deserved.
The JD Rucker Show - Notes:
Massachusetts Department of Public Health Puts up Billboards Warning Women About Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers That Don't Kill Your Baby
Eric Adams Calls Sanctuary City Policies a ‘Mistake,’ Says He Would Support Rollback
85,000 ‘Unaccompanied Minors’ Went Missing After Biden Admin. Left Them w/ Sponsors
Head of AI Safety Agency Could Facilitate ‘Government-Big Tech Collusion‘
You really don’t hate globalist fascists enough. It’s time for everyone to REALLY start hating them as much as they deserve to be hated.
Why are we so easily influenced by these scams? Why do we comply? Moreover, why can't we prosecute this globalist class? Any thoughts?