The biggest lesson to be learned by this opening salvo on the Epstein cover-up is that the Deep State considers this to be a war. They're not going to lay down their arms and simply accept that their people aren't in charge anymore, which means they're going to fight to save "their" nation.

Of course, what they consider to be "their" nation is the United States under the Globalist Elite Cabal just as we consider our nation to be the United States under the Constitution and the Lord our God.

Glenn Beck noted on Thursday that this is a Civil War. I agree with the sentiment but I believe we're really in the beginning of a second Revolutionary War. Two different groups believe the land, the laws, the resources, and the people of the United States belong to them.

We are revolting against oppression. The Deep State is defending their control over us.

This is far bigger than the release of the Epstein Files. It's about uncovering the vast conspiracy that has plagued our nation for decades if not centuries. The Epstein Files are a single thread in the tapestry of the blanket of control they hold over us. Tugging at it will unravel much which is why the Deep State is fighting back so hard.

Unfortunately, they have control over the information that we seek which means the only way to get to the truth is to come for it unexpectedly. With sufficient forewarning, they will destroy evidence, eliminate leaks, discredit potential whistleblowers, and initiate cover-up protocols that seem like the follies of fiction.

There's a scene in the movie "Enemy of the State" in which a character, played by the recently deceased Gene Hackman, blew up a building because Will Smith's character made a phone call. That's a fictional approximation of the degrees to which the Deep State will go to keep their secrets from being exposed.

We must stop seeing this as left versus right or Democrat versus Republican. It's been said enough lately to become cliche but we really are in a battle of us versus them. It's a revolution against the powers-that-be, but instead of Americans versus the British it's Americans versus the Globalist Elite Cabal and their Deep State proxies.

There are patriots on the inside who are itching to help. We have to believe that because the alternative — complete control by the Deep State — would mean that the Trump Administration will be unable to uncover the whole truth. Pam Bondi indicated there are those at SDNY who blew the whistle. Let's hope and pray that these patriots are willing and able to do more to preserve the truth before it's purged.

This is a Revolution War. It isn't just a worldly battle. This is spiritual in every way that counts. We aren't fighting against powerful people clinging to their secrets. We're fighting against a literal cabal that has embedded itself into the foundation of this nation. It has spread its tentacles across the globe. Only by tremendous efforts of our warriors, prayers from the people, and the Grace of God do we stand a chance of winning this war.

"For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places." - Ephesians 6:12

The Epstein Files are the opening salvo for a long battle in a vast war, and so far we're losing. But the counteroffensive has started. We'll see what happens next. Pray for America and for those fighting to free it.