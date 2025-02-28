Epstein Cover-Up Marks the Launch of the 2nd Revolutionary War — This Is a Spiritual Battle
Most may see it as an annoyance or a roadblock, but yesterday's unimpressive release of Phase 1 of the Epstein Files represented a throwing down of the gauntlet that will impact us all.
The biggest lesson to be learned by this opening salvo on the Epstein cover-up is that the Deep State considers this to be a war. They're not going to lay down their arms and simply accept that their people aren't in charge anymore, which means they're going to fight to save "their" nation.
Of course, what they consider to be "their" nation is the United States under the Globalist Elite Cabal just as we consider our nation to be the United States under the Constitution and the Lord our God.
Glenn Beck noted on Thursday that this is a Civil War. I agree with the sentiment but I believe we're really in the beginning of a second Revolutionary War. Two different groups believe the land, the laws, the resources, and the people of the United States belong to them.
We are revolting against oppression. The Deep State is defending their control over us.
This is far bigger than the release of the Epstein Files. It's about uncovering the vast conspiracy that has plagued our nation for decades if not centuries. The Epstein Files are a single thread in the tapestry of the blanket of control they hold over us. Tugging at it will unravel much which is why the Deep State is fighting back so hard.
Unfortunately, they have control over the information that we seek which means the only way to get to the truth is to come for it unexpectedly. With sufficient forewarning, they will destroy evidence, eliminate leaks, discredit potential whistleblowers, and initiate cover-up protocols that seem like the follies of fiction.
There's a scene in the movie "Enemy of the State" in which a character, played by the recently deceased Gene Hackman, blew up a building because Will Smith's character made a phone call. That's a fictional approximation of the degrees to which the Deep State will go to keep their secrets from being exposed.
We must stop seeing this as left versus right or Democrat versus Republican. It's been said enough lately to become cliche but we really are in a battle of us versus them. It's a revolution against the powers-that-be, but instead of Americans versus the British it's Americans versus the Globalist Elite Cabal and their Deep State proxies.
There are patriots on the inside who are itching to help. We have to believe that because the alternative — complete control by the Deep State — would mean that the Trump Administration will be unable to uncover the whole truth. Pam Bondi indicated there are those at SDNY who blew the whistle. Let's hope and pray that these patriots are willing and able to do more to preserve the truth before it's purged.
This is a Revolution War. It isn't just a worldly battle. This is spiritual in every way that counts. We aren't fighting against powerful people clinging to their secrets. We're fighting against a literal cabal that has embedded itself into the foundation of this nation. It has spread its tentacles across the globe. Only by tremendous efforts of our warriors, prayers from the people, and the Grace of God do we stand a chance of winning this war.
"For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places." - Ephesians 6:12
The Epstein Files are the opening salvo for a long battle in a vast war, and so far we're losing. But the counteroffensive has started. We'll see what happens next. Pray for America and for those fighting to free it.
We only know about Epstein in the first place because the controlled media told us. It was on purpose because:
Consider this Epstein scandal is just a labyrinth rabbit hole that leads no where but keeps us on the bench doing nothing waiting & hoping for government to solve the problem of its own blackmail, which it never will.
Every minute we waste on these suspenseful movies/stories is a minute we lose building a future worth living in for ourselves and our children, which is, of course, the point of them in the first place. Dead ends, stairs to nowhere, twists and turns, empty promises brimming with enticing breathless promises of justice which never arrives but keeps us docile, inert, and unprepared for the hellish future they are building while they distract us with their Epstein Pavlovian whistle.
"Unfortunately the clock is ticking, the hours are flying by. The past increases the future recedes. Possibilities decreasing, regrets mounting."
Want to make a difference and get out of the spectator mindset and break free of this mental manipulation? Do this:
The only winning move is not to play their sick game. They thrive on our energy and the fear they stir in us. The one thing these emotional vampires hate the most is for their manipulation and terrorism to get ignored. Cut down your TV & internet usage by 97%, go local, and all of their terror goes away meanwhile we become stronger as they flail around in angst. Here’s how:
Civilization, goes and old maxim, is never more than three meals away from barbarism—once the food deliveries stop, so does law and order. Therefore, the baseline of preparedness is as follows:
Put all your support behind your local farmers, then become your own. A garden in every lawn should be standard. You can no longer trust anything from a corporation, so cutting out reliance on a retailer is a good place to start thinking about your resiliency. ‘Incorporated’ City water isn’t viable either for its quality or reliability, so wells must be dug (there is no resource more important in your life than clean water, hands down).
Beyond that, begin ending your dependence on their enslavement protocol Federal Notes by creating local currencies and discovering the art of bartering, start stitching together webs of alliances with your neighbors for resiliency, defense, and resource sharing (they might grow what you do not and vice versa)—put the “common unity” back in community, and get control of those town councils and school boards (the one place we still hold all of the cards) and get your kids out of them. Finally: stop eating, listening to, and watching things that are bad for your mind, body, and spirit, and, if so inclined, spend a good chunk of your time on your knees each day.
All of the above is a recipe for success. Let's get to work building a future worth living in, together, because if we do not, Harari & Co will ensure we will not have one.
Many more solutions here: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/united-we-stand-divided-we-fall
The elephant in the room, of course, is the Israel lobby. Epstein was Mossad and that essential and most important fact is the elephant that cannot be acknowledged.
This is not a Bondi problem. This is an entire Western society problem.